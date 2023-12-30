en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate’s Lead Slips

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:04 pm EST
Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate’s Lead Slips

As Taiwan steers towards the 2024 presidential election, the political landscape has grown fraught with uncertainty. The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate, Vice President William Lai, noted for his staunch pro-independence position, has witnessed his lead dwindle significantly. Lai has been compelled to reassure that he will not disturb the status quo or advocate for formal independence, a move that could potentially incite China to strike Taiwan.

Deteriorating Relations and Domestic Challenges

The DPP, under the leadership of current President Tsai Ing-wen, has bolstered relations with the US and other Western nations. However, the party has seen a significant deterioration in relations with China. Since the DPP’s refusal to accept the 1992 Consensus, there have been no high-level official exchanges with China. Simultaneously, Taiwan grapples with domestic challenges such as high housing prices and low salaries, leading to public unrest.

Impending Elections Amidst Rising Tensions

The impending presidential election is pivotal for Taiwan’s future. This significance is underscored by the increased military exercises by China in proximity to Taiwan. These exercises include regular incursions by Chinese military planes and navy ships into areas close to the island. The candidates have expressed a mutual desire for peaceful relations with Beijing ahead of the January 13, 2024 election. Despite this shared sentiment, the tensions with China have featured prominently in the campaign.

Future Implications

William Lai, the frontrunner and current vice president, remains open to fostering dialogue with Beijing, despite its refusal. The election outcome is anticipated to have limited impact on Sino-US ties, especially in light of the recent summit between Biden and Xi Jinping. However, China’s approach will differ depending on the election outcome, which may lead to heightened cooperation with Washington and a boost in self-defense capabilities for Taiwan. The 2024 US presidential election also holds implications for cross-strait tensions, potentially impacting Beijing’s relations with both Washington and Taiwan’s stability.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI Ascends: How Tech Transformed the 2023 Trading Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Welcomes Back 17 Giant Pandas in Major Conservation Effort

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wall Street's 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Aviation Sector: Domestic Resurgence, International Uncertaint ...
@Business · 1 hour
China's Aviation Sector: Domestic Resurgence, International Uncertaint ...
heart comment 0
Taiwan’s 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges
China’s Diplomacy in 2023: A Year of Active Engagement and Promotion of Common Prosperity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Diplomacy in 2023: A Year of Active Engagement and Promotion of Common Prosperity
Swift Bystander Response Saves Child from Icy Plunge

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Swift Bystander Response Saves Child from Icy Plunge
Aviation Industry Rocked by Falsified Parts Scandal: A Push for Modernization

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Aviation Industry Rocked by Falsified Parts Scandal: A Push for Modernization
Latest Headlines
World News
Wake Forest Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in ACC Opener
24 seconds
Wake Forest Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in ACC Opener
The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles
1 min
The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
2 mins
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year's Resolutions: A New Approach
2 mins
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year's Resolutions: A New Approach
South Carolina Gamecocks Triumph Over Florida A&M Rattlers: A Resounding 94-62 Victory
3 mins
South Carolina Gamecocks Triumph Over Florida A&M Rattlers: A Resounding 94-62 Victory
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
4 mins
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
5 mins
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
5 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
6 mins
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
31 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app