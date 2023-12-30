Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate’s Lead Slips

As Taiwan steers towards the 2024 presidential election, the political landscape has grown fraught with uncertainty. The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate, Vice President William Lai, noted for his staunch pro-independence position, has witnessed his lead dwindle significantly. Lai has been compelled to reassure that he will not disturb the status quo or advocate for formal independence, a move that could potentially incite China to strike Taiwan.

Deteriorating Relations and Domestic Challenges

The DPP, under the leadership of current President Tsai Ing-wen, has bolstered relations with the US and other Western nations. However, the party has seen a significant deterioration in relations with China. Since the DPP’s refusal to accept the 1992 Consensus, there have been no high-level official exchanges with China. Simultaneously, Taiwan grapples with domestic challenges such as high housing prices and low salaries, leading to public unrest.

Impending Elections Amidst Rising Tensions

The impending presidential election is pivotal for Taiwan’s future. This significance is underscored by the increased military exercises by China in proximity to Taiwan. These exercises include regular incursions by Chinese military planes and navy ships into areas close to the island. The candidates have expressed a mutual desire for peaceful relations with Beijing ahead of the January 13, 2024 election. Despite this shared sentiment, the tensions with China have featured prominently in the campaign.

Future Implications

William Lai, the frontrunner and current vice president, remains open to fostering dialogue with Beijing, despite its refusal. The election outcome is anticipated to have limited impact on Sino-US ties, especially in light of the recent summit between Biden and Xi Jinping. However, China’s approach will differ depending on the election outcome, which may lead to heightened cooperation with Washington and a boost in self-defense capabilities for Taiwan. The 2024 US presidential election also holds implications for cross-strait tensions, potentially impacting Beijing’s relations with both Washington and Taiwan’s stability.