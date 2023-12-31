en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Taiwan Presidential Debate Spotlights Divergent Views on Cross-Strait Relations

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:23 am EST
Taiwan Presidential Debate Spotlights Divergent Views on Cross-Strait Relations

With the presidential elections in Taiwan approaching, candidates engaged in a heated debate about the future of the country’s relationship with China. The discussions underscored their divergent views on the relevance of the Republic of China (ROC) Constitution as a protective measure in cross-strait relations.

(Read Also: Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Rattles Northeastern Taiwan, No Immediate Damage Reported)

Competing Visions on Cross-Strait Relations

The leading candidate, Vice President Lai Ching-te, maintained the need for status quo and stabilization in cross-strait ties. However, his questioning of whether the reliance on the ROC Constitution could be a disaster for Taiwan raised eyebrows. This suggested a critical view of the Constitution’s effectiveness in safeguarding Taiwan’s interests.

On the other hand, Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih and Taiwan People’s Party candidate Ko Wen-je acknowledged the ROC Constitution. Both candidates emphasized peaceful relations with Beijing, while Ko highlighted the need for Taiwan’s self-reliance and maintaining its current democratic and free political system.

Allegations of Election Interference

An intriguing subplot of the debate was the investigation into alleged election interference. Both Lai and Ko raised questions about the support Hou allegedly receives from China, fueling a discourse on potential election interference.

The underlying tension between the candidates reflected the broader societal divisions over Taiwan’s relationship with China- a relationship that has been marked by increasing military pressures and escalating rhetoric.

(Read Also: Taiwan’s 2024 Elections: A Political Landscape Shaped by Ideologies and Challenges)

The Economic Sidebar

While politics dominated the discourse, economic news also took center stage. Reports of bullish trends for 16 stocks, backed by domestic and foreign investors, drew attention. There were also predictions about 15 stocks showing promise in the upcoming year, suggesting a potentially positive economic outlook for 2023.

The debate, which was closely watched not only in Taiwan but also around the world, is indicative of the challenges that Taiwan faces. As the election draws near, these discussions on Taiwan’s sovereignty, cross-strait relations, and its stance on China will undoubtedly shape the future course of the island nation.

Read More

0
Politics Taiwan
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections

By Israel Ojoko

Election Buzz: ECP Gears Up for General Elections-2024 Appeals Process!

By Mazhar Abbas

European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead

By Safak Costu

eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources

By Israel Ojoko

Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024 ...
@Economy · 5 mins
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year’s Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States

By Israel Ojoko

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi Leads in Congo’s Contested Election

By Israel Ojoko

Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi Leads in Congo's Contested Election
Argentina Faces ‘Economic Catastrophe’ Without Reform, Warns President Milei

By Safak Costu

Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Khan Addresses Safety and Harassment Concerns in AEW
21 seconds
Tony Khan Addresses Safety and Harassment Concerns in AEW
Israeli Military Blocks Ambulances: A Dire Situation Unfolds
2 mins
Israeli Military Blocks Ambulances: A Dire Situation Unfolds
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
3 mins
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
5 mins
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
5 mins
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
6 mins
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
7 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
7 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
7 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
9 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app