en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing’s Unification Ambitions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing’s Unification Ambitions

Taiwan’s recent presidential election has paved the way for Lai Ching-te, the current Vice President and a former doctor, to secure the position of the new leader, a development that has not been well-received in Beijing. China, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, has long viewed Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory, promising eventual unification. Xi has gone as far as describing this unification as a ‘historical inevitability.’

Defiance of Beijing’s Unification Ambitions

However, the triumph of Lai Ching-te, perceived by Beijing as a staunch separatist, indicates Taiwan’s further drift from China’s influence and its unification aspirations. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), known for its advocacy for Taiwan’s distinct identity, has clinched the presidency for the third consecutive time. This victory underscores Taiwan’s staunch democratic spirit and resistance to Chinese pressure, whether economic or military.

Vibrant Rallies and Democratic Spirit

The election was marked by vibrant rallies, reflecting the Taiwanese population’s commitment to maintaining their de facto independence and their eagerness to step out from under China’s shadow. Lai’s victory poses a challenge for Xi Jinping, who must now grapple with stagnation on the Taiwan unification front.

Heightened Tensions and Brinkmanship

The response from China’s Taiwan affairs office in the aftermath of the election suggests that the pattern of brinkmanship and escalated tensions between the two sides is likely to persist, if not intensify. As Lai Ching-te assumes the reins, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating the future trajectory of Taiwan’s relations with China.

This election result not only defies Beijing’s unification ambitions but also echoes Taiwan’s commitment to democracy and resistance against external interference. As Taiwan seeks to maintain a distance from Beijing and deepen ties with the U.S., the implications of this election outcome will undoubtedly reverberate across the geopolitical landscape.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
2 mins ago
Liu Jianchao's U.S. Visit Marks Key Diplomatic Engagement
Senior Chinese diplomat and head of the International Relations Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Liu Jianchao, has successfully wrapped up a significant six-day visit to the United States. The diplomatic expedition, marked by comprehensive discussions on China’s development, China-U.S. relations, and global governance, has led to affirmative commitments from both
Liu Jianchao's U.S. Visit Marks Key Diplomatic Engagement
Alaska Airlines to Inspect Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft: A Proactive Step Towards Safety
1 hour ago
Alaska Airlines to Inspect Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft: A Proactive Step Towards Safety
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
2 hours ago
Xi Jinping Calls on Legal and Security Organs to Safeguard China's National Rejuvenation
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Tense Relations with China
7 mins ago
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Tense Relations with China
China's AG600M Firefighting Aircraft: A New Era in Emergency Response
9 mins ago
China's AG600M Firefighting Aircraft: A New Era in Emergency Response
Maldivian President Draws Parallels Between Fujian's Development Model and '2024 X Corp.'
9 mins ago
Maldivian President Draws Parallels Between Fujian's Development Model and '2024 X Corp.'
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
40 seconds
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
1 min
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
3 mins
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Rahul Gandhi Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Strategic Move or Election Campaign Kickoff?
3 mins
Rahul Gandhi Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Strategic Move or Election Campaign Kickoff?
Frankston Mayor Nathan Conroy to Represent Liberal Party in Dunkley By-election
4 mins
Frankston Mayor Nathan Conroy to Represent Liberal Party in Dunkley By-election
Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist's Column
5 mins
Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist's Column
Christchurch Incident: Person Struck by Car Amid Disorder Chaos
5 mins
Christchurch Incident: Person Struck by Car Amid Disorder Chaos
Final Des Moines Register Poll Likely to Influence Republican Caucuses in Iowa
6 mins
Final Des Moines Register Poll Likely to Influence Republican Caucuses in Iowa
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
10 mins
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app