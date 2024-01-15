en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President, Signaling a Deepening Rift with China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President, Signaling a Deepening Rift with China

In a significant turning point for Taiwan’s political landscape, the island’s electorate has chosen Lai Ching-te, a former doctor and current vice president, as their new president. Lai, recognized by Beijing as a staunch separatist, represents Taiwan’s firm assertion of its separate identity and its determination to uphold its de facto independence. This election outcome marks the third consecutive term for the Democratic Progressive Party, underscoring the widening chasm between Taiwan and China, particularly in the face of increasing economic and military pressure from China for unification.

China’s Unification Agenda and Taiwan’s Resistance

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has persistently stressed the importance of unifying Taiwan with the mainland, deeming it a sacred and lost territory and a critical aspect of China’s rise to great power status. Despite China’s warnings that supporting the Democratic Progressive Party could lead to war, Taiwanese voters demonstrated resilience and a strong preference for their existing democratic system over the prospect of unification.

Western Nations’ Response and China’s Resentment

Following the election, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, sent a message of congratulations to Lai, emphasizing the partnership between Taipei and Washington. This move incensed Beijing, which sees Taiwan as its territory and vehemently opposes any government that suggests otherwise. Other Western countries, including the UK, France, and Germany, also extended their congratulations to the newly elected leader, further aggravating Beijing. China accused the US of sending a wrong signal to separatists and lodged a formal diplomatic complaint.

Anticipated Tensions and Potential Challenges

Lai Ching-te, known for his cautious stance and intention to seek American support, suggests that while Taiwan aims to preserve the status quo, tensions between Taiwan and China are anticipated to escalate further. Lai’s pro-independence stance and potential policies to undermine Chinese influences in Taiwanese culture and education have raised concerns about potential conflict and strained cross-strait relations. China has rebuffed Lai’s calls for talks and has emphasized that it has unlimited patience in promoting peaceful reunification while upholding zero tolerance for any push for Taiwan independence. The election of Lai signifies a rebuke to Xi Jinping’s statement that reunification is inevitable, possibly forcing mainland leaders to rethink their policy of complete shunning of Taiwan.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
1 min ago
People's Bank of China Holds Steady on MLF Rate, Ensures Adequate Liquidity
Despite market speculation of a potential rate cut, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), the central bank of the world’s second-largest economy, has chosen a path of caution by deciding to maintain the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate at its current level. This move is seen as a deft maneuver to balance the delicate equilibrium
People's Bank of China Holds Steady on MLF Rate, Ensures Adequate Liquidity
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
6 mins ago
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
7 mins ago
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
Chinese LiDAR Companies Drive Autonomous Driving Industry into Golden Age
3 mins ago
Chinese LiDAR Companies Drive Autonomous Driving Industry into Golden Age
Asian Financial Markets Respond to Political and Economic Developments
5 mins ago
Asian Financial Markets Respond to Political and Economic Developments
China's Logan Faces New Challenge as Creditors Consider Petition for Liquidation
6 mins ago
China's Logan Faces New Challenge as Creditors Consider Petition for Liquidation
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
15 seconds
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
21 seconds
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
1 min
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
2 mins
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
3 mins
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
4 mins
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
6 mins
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
7 mins
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
10 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
17 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app