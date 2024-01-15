Taiwan Elections See Shift in Power with Vice President Lai Ching-te’s Victory

The recent electoral landscape in Taiwan has seen an unprecedented shift. With the vice president, Lai Ching-te, emerging victorious in the presidential race, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its majority in the legislature. This was a reflection of the lowest winning percentage since 2000, with Lai securing only 40% of the votes.

Political Power Play

The DPP’s loss of the legislative majority has resulted in a divided government. The opposition’s votes fragmented between the Kuomintang, which lacked enough seats to control the assembly, and the Taiwan People’s Party, which now holds the balance of power. This shift suggests that the status quo has emerged as the biggest winner, potentially benefiting the delicate trilateral relationship between Taiwan, China, and the United States.

Moderation in Tone, Continuity in Policy

Lai Ching-te, previously labelled an ‘instigator of war’ by Beijing, has softened his tone post-election. He has pledged to continue the foreign policy of the outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen and expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Beijing on equal terms. This comes despite China’s non-engagement with Tsai’s administration and its repeated aim under President Xi Jinping for unification.

China’s Reaction and the Status Quo

The Taiwan Affairs Office, without directly naming Lai, stated that his victory does not reflect mainstream public opinion. Concurrently, Taiwan’s defense ministry reported sightings of six People’s Liberation Army warplanes, four navy vessels, and one balloon near the island. Both the Kuomintang and the Taiwan People’s Party had campaigned on resuming talks with China, indicating that despite the divided government and strong checks and balances, drastic policy changes are unlikely. This could potentially reduce the risk of escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.