Taiwan Elections: Economic Concerns Trump Chinese Invasion Threat for Young Voters

In Taiwan, the imminent presidential and legislative elections have ignited a flurry of anticipation and concerns, particularly among the nation’s youth. A demographic that constitutes a significant portion of the electorate, young voters aged 20 to 29, are voicing concerns that resonate deeply with the everyday struggles of their generation. For them, the specter of low wages and escalating housing costs looms as large as the potential threat of a Chinese invasion.

Young Voters’ Predicament

Despite being a potent force in the electorate, the turnout of young voters has been inconsistent in previous elections. Among the 19.5 million eligible voters, there are 2.8 million in the 20 to 29 age bracket. However, their participation is not guaranteed. The voting system, which compels voters to return to their hometowns for casting their ballot, based on household registrations, is a deterrent for many.

Domestic Issues Take Center Stage

The economic concerns of the young electorate are not unwarranted. In 2023, while median wages in Taiwan saw a modest growth of 2.37%, consumer prices escalated by 2.5%. This disparity between income and cost of living is a pressing concern for many young professionals, such as Xu Jing-chen, who feels that policies such as increasing the minimum wage, proposed by the candidates, do not address their specific needs.

Housing Affordability: A Growing Concern

The issue of housing affordability is another pressing concern. The average housing unit costs over nine times the median annual wage, creating a formidable barrier for young people hoping to own their homes. This predicament has left many, like Wu Qian-hue and Pheonix Hung, with no choice but to live with family or rely on subsidies to cope with the high living costs.

The upcoming election, featuring three candidates – Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT), and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) – will be a decisive factor in shaping the future of Taiwan’s young population. As they step into the voting booths, these voters will be placing their hopes and concerns in the hands of their chosen candidate, hoping for policies that address their immediate needs and secure a stable future for them.