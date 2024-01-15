Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Indicates Further Drift from China

In a significant development in Taiwan’s political landscape, Lai Ching-te, the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate, has clinched the presidential election, marking the third consecutive victory for the party known for its advocacy of Taiwan’s distinctiveness. Lai’s win is a clear indication of Taiwanese voters’ desire to preserve their de facto independence and distance themselves from China’s influence, despite Beijing’s warnings that electing the party could lead to war.

International Reactions to Lai’s Victory

Foreign leaders and officials have reacted to Lai’s win, with varying degrees of support and criticism. While the US President refrained from openly supporting Taiwan’s independence, other leaders such as British Foreign Minister Cameron and Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa congratulated Lai and expressed hopes for a peaceful resolution of differences with China. Russia, on the other hand, views Taiwan as an integral part of China. Amidst these reactions, Taiwan’s partnership with the United States was hailed by Lai as a delegation from Washington visited the island.

Taiwan’s Political Dynamics

Despite Lai’s victory, his governance faces a split parliament, with the Taiwan People’s Party emerging as a potential kingmaker. The Kuomintang won 52 seats in the legislature, one more than the DPP, while Lai won the presidential election with 40% of the popular vote. This result could see Lai embracing a more restrained China policy, as the new parliament takes office next month. However, Beijing is likely to escalate its pressure on Taiwan’s government when Lai is officially inaugurated as president in May.

The Man Behind the Win

Lai Ching-te, a former doctor with a humble background, has been elected as president of Taiwan for the next four years. Known for his hardworking nature and sensitivity to the needs of ordinary people, Lai’s rise to presidency has been met with concerns about his lack of experience in foreign policy and cross-strait relations. As president, Lai may need to display flexibility, especially when dealing with a legislature dominated by opposition parties.

Taiwan-China Relations Post-Election

Lai’s victory, while highlighting support for political continuity in Taiwan, adds uncertainty in relations with China. Lai has pledged support for the status quo and favors less reliance on China, contrasting with the stance of his main rival, Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang Party, who advocates for more engagement with China. This win has sparked tensions with Beijing. Analysts believe that Beijing will carefully process early signals from Lai’s administration, as they do not want to provoke a war at this point.