en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Indicates Further Drift from China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Indicates Further Drift from China

In a significant development in Taiwan’s political landscape, Lai Ching-te, the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate, has clinched the presidential election, marking the third consecutive victory for the party known for its advocacy of Taiwan’s distinctiveness. Lai’s win is a clear indication of Taiwanese voters’ desire to preserve their de facto independence and distance themselves from China’s influence, despite Beijing’s warnings that electing the party could lead to war.

International Reactions to Lai’s Victory

Foreign leaders and officials have reacted to Lai’s win, with varying degrees of support and criticism. While the US President refrained from openly supporting Taiwan’s independence, other leaders such as British Foreign Minister Cameron and Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa congratulated Lai and expressed hopes for a peaceful resolution of differences with China. Russia, on the other hand, views Taiwan as an integral part of China. Amidst these reactions, Taiwan’s partnership with the United States was hailed by Lai as a delegation from Washington visited the island.

Taiwan’s Political Dynamics

Despite Lai’s victory, his governance faces a split parliament, with the Taiwan People’s Party emerging as a potential kingmaker. The Kuomintang won 52 seats in the legislature, one more than the DPP, while Lai won the presidential election with 40% of the popular vote. This result could see Lai embracing a more restrained China policy, as the new parliament takes office next month. However, Beijing is likely to escalate its pressure on Taiwan’s government when Lai is officially inaugurated as president in May.

The Man Behind the Win

Lai Ching-te, a former doctor with a humble background, has been elected as president of Taiwan for the next four years. Known for his hardworking nature and sensitivity to the needs of ordinary people, Lai’s rise to presidency has been met with concerns about his lack of experience in foreign policy and cross-strait relations. As president, Lai may need to display flexibility, especially when dealing with a legislature dominated by opposition parties.

Taiwan-China Relations Post-Election

Lai’s victory, while highlighting support for political continuity in Taiwan, adds uncertainty in relations with China. Lai has pledged support for the status quo and favors less reliance on China, contrasting with the stance of his main rival, Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang Party, who advocates for more engagement with China. This win has sparked tensions with Beijing. Analysts believe that Beijing will carefully process early signals from Lai’s administration, as they do not want to provoke a war at this point.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
28 seconds ago
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
In a decisive turn of events, Taiwan’s presidential election saw Lai Ching-te, the current vice president, claim victory, signaling a continued divergence from the People’s Republic of China’s unification ambitions. This election result, the third consecutive win for the Democratic Progressive Party, presents a direct challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge to unify Taiwan
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
2024 Republican Nomination: Nikki Haley Surges as Significant Contender
11 mins ago
2024 Republican Nomination: Nikki Haley Surges as Significant Contender
Apple Offers Unprecedented Discounts in China Amid Sales Concerns
14 mins ago
Apple Offers Unprecedented Discounts in China Amid Sales Concerns
Betavolt's BV100: A Nuclear Revolution Unveiled - Powering Smartphones for 50 Years Without Recharge
2 mins ago
Betavolt's BV100: A Nuclear Revolution Unveiled - Powering Smartphones for 50 Years Without Recharge
Escalating U.S.-China Tech War: Implications for American Companies and the Semiconductor Industry
4 mins ago
Escalating U.S.-China Tech War: Implications for American Companies and the Semiconductor Industry
Viral 'Kemusan' Dance Welcomes 14th National Winter Games in China's Inner Mongolia
9 mins ago
Viral 'Kemusan' Dance Welcomes 14th National Winter Games in China's Inner Mongolia
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
29 seconds
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
5 mins
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
5 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
5 mins
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
6 mins
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
8 mins
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw
9 mins
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana in AFCON 2024 Upset, Salah Saves Egypt in Last-Minute Draw
Viral 'Kemusan' Dance Welcomes 14th National Winter Games in China's Inner Mongolia
9 mins
Viral 'Kemusan' Dance Welcomes 14th National Winter Games in China's Inner Mongolia
UK Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach to Yemen Conflict
10 mins
UK Adopts 'Wait and See' Approach to Yemen Conflict
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app