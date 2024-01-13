en English
Politics

Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Amid Rising Opposition

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Lai Ching-te of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) emerged victorious in the recent presidential election, securing an unprecedented third consecutive term for the DPP. Despite the victory, the rise of the opposition parties highlights a challenge to the DPP’s mandate. The election results were closely watched globally, signifying their importance in Taiwanese politics.

Unprecedented Victory Amid Rising Tensions

The victory of Lai Ching-te marks a significant moment in Taiwan’s political history. With the garnering of more than 5 million votes, the DPP has secured a third straight term in power. This achievement is likely to be met with increased tensions from China, as Lai has vowed to shield Taiwan from threats and intimidation.

Rising Opposition Reflects Voter Fatigue

Despite the DPP’s victory, the election results highlight a rising opposition wave. The Kuomintang (KMT) secured more than 3.9 million votes, and the Third Force (TPP) amassed about 3.1 million votes. This notable rise of the TPP reflects voter fatigue with the perceived corruption and ideological rigidity of both the DPP and the KMT, particularly among younger voters.

A Call for Cooperation Amid Challenges

Lai, acknowledging his party’s loss of majority in the parliament, has expressed his intention to cooperate with opposition parties to address the various challenges Taiwan faces. The election was fought not only on international issues but also on domestic ones, with the DPP’s reputation as the vanguard of progressive values playing a pivotal role.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

