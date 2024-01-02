en English
Cryptocurrency

Taiwan Battles With Online Presidential Election Betting via U.S.-Based Polymarket

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Taiwan Battles With Online Presidential Election Betting via U.S.-Based Polymarket

In a recent turn of events, Taiwan has witnessed a surge in online betting tied to its presidential election, primarily facilitated by Polymarket, a U.S.-based decentralized prediction marketplace. The site, however, has been successfully blocked by the Taiwanese domain name registrar, with the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, effective December 22. This action, however, only restricts access within Taiwan, leaving the site open for international users.

Decentralized Betting and Its Implications

Polymarket’s system enables users to wager on election outcomes by buying ‘yes’ or ‘no’ shares. The value of these shares fluctuates according to market dynamics, with successful predictions ultimately equating to one U.S. dollar. The misuse of this platform for betting on the presidential election has instigated a series of police actions. In Miaoli County alone, 11 individuals have been arrested with about $8,000 in cryptocurrency seized. Earlier in mid-December, a similar operation led to the arrest of 17 more people. Under Taiwan’s law, profiting from election bets can lead to up to five years in prison, and fines of up to NT$500,000.

The Polymarket Phenomenon

The allure of election betting on Polymarket was significant, with almost $700,000 placed on the Taiwanese election. Bets were open for the three main candidates, with the odds mirrored in the pricing—higher costs indicated a higher likelihood of victory. This not only underscores the challenges that national governments encounter in regulating online betting but also highlights the complexities posed by decentralized platforms and cryptocurrencies.

Regulatory Challenges in the Digital Age

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the difficulties faced by national governments in regulating digital activities such as online betting. The decentralization and international accessibility of platforms like Polymarket present significant challenges to traditional law enforcement methods. As technology continues to evolve, the approach adopted by the Taiwanese government to enforce legal compliance in the digital realm is under intense scrutiny, setting a precedent for other nations grappling with similar issues.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

