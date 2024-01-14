en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan Asserts Sovereignty with Third DPP Victory: Lai Ching-te Elected as President

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:16 pm EST
Taiwan Asserts Sovereignty with Third DPP Victory: Lai Ching-te Elected as President

In a display of unwavering commitment to sovereignty, Taiwan has once again elected a candidate from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), reinforcing its stance of maintaining an identity separate from China. Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, is set to take the helm as the new president, marking the third consecutive victory for the DPP – a party known for its dedication to Taiwanese identity.

A Historic Win Amid Rising Tensions

Lai’s victory carries significant weight as it comes despite China’s repeated warnings that electing the DPP could escalate to war. Beijing, which views Taiwan as an integral part of its territory, has often expressed its goal of unification. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has even labeled this unification as a ‘historical inevitability.’ However, Taiwanese voters have shown their tenacity in upholding their democracy and sovereignty through their active participation in the elections.

Lai Ching-te: A Commitment to Stability and Sovereignty

Lai Ching-te, a former doctor from a mining family, has ascended to the presidency with the promise to continue the policies of his predecessor, especially in matters relating to China and the U.S. Despite China’s perception of him as a ‘separatist’, Lai has expressed his desire for peaceful cooperation with China. His commitment to democracy is reflected in his advocacy for enhancing Taiwan’s military capabilities to protect the island’s sovereignty.

Global Implications of the Election

The recent election doesn’t just impact Taiwan but holds implications for global superpowers like the U.S. and China. The U.S., a key trade partner and supporter of Taiwan, has a vested interest in the election outcome. On the other hand, Lai’s victory could prompt Beijing to heighten pressure on Taiwan. However, the new president remains resolute in his commitment to bolstering Taiwan’s global standing through strengthened ties with democratic allies.

The election of Lai Ching-te signifies more than a political transition – it represents the enduring spirit of the Taiwanese people in upholding their democratic values and sovereignty, in the face of increasing external pressures. Taiwan’s commitment to democracy is a beacon of hope in the region and a stark reminder of the power of the people’s voice, even amidst geopolitical tensions.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
43 mins ago
China's PLA Makes Historic Overseas Debut Amidst Defense Talks with US
In a defining moment in aviation history, the Red Falcon aerobatic team of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force of China has arrived in Laos for their first-ever flight performance in a foreign country. This event marks an important milestone in the PLA’s international outreach and is a testament to the proficiency of China’s
China's PLA Makes Historic Overseas Debut Amidst Defense Talks with US
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Leap Towards Autonomy
1 hour ago
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Leap Towards Autonomy
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with China
2 hours ago
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with China
China's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: A 5% GDP Growth in 2023
45 mins ago
China's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: A 5% GDP Growth in 2023
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Divide with China
57 mins ago
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Divide with China
China Criticizes U.S. Remarks on Taiwan Elections: A Diplomatic Storm Brewing
59 mins ago
China Criticizes U.S. Remarks on Taiwan Elections: A Diplomatic Storm Brewing
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
26 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
26 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
27 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
27 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
27 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
27 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
27 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
28 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
28 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app