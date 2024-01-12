Taiwan Anticipates Chinese Pressure, Including Military Maneuvers, Following Presidential Election

In a political climate charged with tension and anticipation, Taiwan prepares for a pivotal presidential and parliamentary election scheduled for this Saturday. This election is set against the significant backdrop of the island’s relationship with China, a topic that has been a critical flashpoint in recent years. With the prospect of a new presidency, the Taiwanese government officials and Western security experts anticipate an increase in military and economic pressure from China.

China’s Stance on Taiwan

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, a notion it has not shied away from asserting, even hinting at the use of force. Insiders from the Taiwanese government, speaking on the condition of anonymity, indicate that Beijing might initiate military maneuvers near Taiwan come this spring. The inaugural address of the new president on May 20 is expected to be a pivotal moment for defining the administration’s policy towards China.

Election Candidates’ Views on China

The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate, Lai Ching-te, is the center of attention in this election. Both China and Taiwan’s largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), have expressed concerns that his potential election could disrupt peace. Lai, however, has vocalized his intention to maintain peace and engage with China if he emerges victorious in the election.

Accusations of Interference and Psychological Warfare

China has faced accusations of attempting to influence Taiwan’s elections and engaging in psychological warfare. This has been manifested through actions like flying balloons over the Taiwan Strait and threats of trade sanctions, along with media reports. Taiwan’s Defence Ministry reported detecting Chinese balloons in the region, one of which crossed over the island. The United States and its allies are keeping a close watch on the situation due to the importance of Taiwan in the region and the mounting tensions.

The U.S.-China relationship, which had been strained, showed signs of improvement following a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders agreed to re-establish military ties, a move that could have significant implications depending on the election outcomes in Taiwan. The results could also impact domestic political dynamics, with China potentially branding the new administration a minority government if the winning party fails to secure a parliamentary majority. As Taiwan stands on the precipice of a major electoral decision, the world watches with bated breath.