China

Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen’s Political Path

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path

In a recent development, the Taiwan Affairs Office has voiced its disapproval of the political path undertaken by Taiwan’s President, Tsai Ing-wen. Labeling it the ‘Tsai Ing-wen route,’ the Office characterizes this path as one where ‘Taiwan independence’ and confrontation are promoted, leading to regional disorder. The Office asserts that Tsai Ing-wen’s approach to governance not only destabilizes the region but also endangers the welfare of Taiwanese citizens.

(Read Also: Record-Breaking Year for National Weather Service Reflects Extreme Weather Events)

Tsai Ing-wen’s New Year’s Address

Taiwanese President, Tsai Ing-wen, delivered her New Year’s address, in which she discussed her policy accomplishments and international relations. She criticized the Kuomintang (KMT) and the 1992 Consensus, while sidestepping clear answers on domestic issues. This address starkly contrasts with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech, which centered on national rejuvenation and reunification with Taiwan. Tsai’s remarks have led to the KMT reaffirming its commitment to the 1992 Consensus.

Criticism from the Taiwan Affairs Office

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, criticized Tsai for her inconsistent actions and statements. He accused her of severely harming the interests of Taiwanese citizens and posing a significant threat to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait. Binhua pointed out Tsai’s actions, such as intensified pursuit of independence through military means, implementing de-Sinicization policies, and attempts to delink with the mainland, as major points of contention. Binhua called the ‘Tsai Ing-wen route’ a significant risk to regional stability and urged Taiwanese citizens to oppose Taiwan independence and choose a path of peaceful development for cross-Strait relations.

(Read Also: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Cooperation with China in New Year’s Address)

Tsai Ing-wen’s Response to Criticism

President Tsai responded to the criticisms by stating that Taiwan’s relations with China must be determined by the people’s will and peace must be centered on ‘dignity.’ She stressed the importance of democracy in shaping relations with China and called for respect for the outcome of Taiwan’s upcoming election. She also expressed the need for peace and stability in the strait while warning about China’s attempts to interfere in the election through fake news, military pressure, and trade measures. Tsai urged Taiwanese companies to diversify globally and stated that trade and economic exchanges should not be used as political tools. Both the ruling Democratic Party (DPP) and the largest opposition party, the Kuomintang, emphasized that only the people of Taiwan can decide their future.

China Politics Taiwan
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

