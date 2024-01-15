en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan Accuses Beijing of ‘Diplomatic Repression’ Following Nauru Fallout

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of ‘Diplomatic Repression’ Following Nauru Fallout

In an unfolding drama between Taiwan and China, the government of Taiwan has accused Beijing of ‘diplomatic repression’ following the loss of diplomatic relations with the Pacific island nation of Nauru. The incident comes on the heels of Taiwan’s presidential election, and Nauru’s sudden change in diplomatic stance is being perceived as a retaliatory move by Beijing against Taiwan’s democratic process.

Shifting Alliances

Nauru’s decision to sever ties has reduced the number of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to a mere dozen, further isolating the self-ruled island which China insists is part of its territory. This move by Nauru is not just a blow to Taiwan’s international standing, but also a reflection of China’s increasing influence in the Pacific region.

China’s One China Policy

The root of the tension lies in China’s ‘One China’ policy, which pressures countries to refrain from officially recognizing Taiwan as a separate state. This policy has been a cornerstone of Beijing’s diplomatic strategy, and its recent actions are a stark reminder of how it seeks to limit Taiwan’s global interactions and recognition as an independent entity.

Taiwan’s Response

Taiwan’s Presidential Office has publicly condemned Beijing’s actions, accusing China of undermining the values of democracy and freedom that Taiwan upholds. Taiwan’s deputy foreign minister has warned that democratic countries around the world should take notice of China’s tactics, signaling a call for international support against Beijing’s actions.

This development is a clear indicator of the ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China, and raises significant concerns about Taiwan’s ability to maintain its status in the face of China’s diplomatic aggression.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
24 seconds ago
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
In an unprecedented move, Tang Shuangning, the former Party chief and chairman of China Everbright Group, has been apprehended by China’s top procuratorate. The charges leveled against him include embezzlement, accepting bribes, and several other offenses. His arrest marks a significant milestone in the ongoing anti-corruption campaign led by the Chinese government. The Charges Against
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
10 mins ago
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
China's Digital Consumption Skyrockets in 2023, Livestreaming and Digital Culture Take the Lead
12 mins ago
China's Digital Consumption Skyrockets in 2023, Livestreaming and Digital Culture Take the Lead
China Construction Bank's DIFC Branch Lists USD 600 Million Green Bond on Nasdaq Dubai
5 mins ago
China Construction Bank's DIFC Branch Lists USD 600 Million Green Bond on Nasdaq Dubai
Guangzhou's Economic Milestone: On Track to Exceed 3 Trillion Yuan GDP in 2023
10 mins ago
Guangzhou's Economic Milestone: On Track to Exceed 3 Trillion Yuan GDP in 2023
CES 2024: A New Reality - Unveiling the Latest in XR Technology
10 mins ago
CES 2024: A New Reality - Unveiling the Latest in XR Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
15 seconds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
25 seconds
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
27 seconds
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
40 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
58 seconds
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
59 seconds
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
1 min
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
1 min
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
1 min
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
40 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app