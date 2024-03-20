Taipei Social Workers Rally Against Increased Foster Care Visits, Demand Support

Over 300 social workers in Taipei took a stand in front of the Health and Welfare Ministry (MOHW) on a clear Wednesday morning, voicing their concerns over a new government proposal. This initiative, aimed at increasing the frequency of visits to children in foster care, has sparked a significant backlash from professionals who claim it will exacerbate existing labor shortages and diminish the quality of care provided.

Advertisment

Rallying for Change

The protest, orchestrated by the Taipei Social Workers Union, was not just a plea against the increased workload. It was a call for a reevaluation of Taiwan's social safety net, demanding better occupational protection, adherence to a fair salary system, and societal support for social workers. The union's vice-chair highlighted the impracticality of the proposal, suggesting it fails to address the root issues plaguing the system, such as the labor shortage, which in turn could degrade the quality of services rendered to those in need.

Challenges in Social Work

Advertisment

Discussions at the protest shed light on the underreported struggles within the social work sector, including unofficial salary 'donations' to organizations and frequent occurrences of occupational hazards. Government statistics reveal a stark reality: on average, one social worker faces mistreatment every three days. Despite these challenges, the MOHW has reported a decrease in mistreatment cases and an increase in employment within the field, suggesting progress in certain areas. However, the dissatisfaction among social workers points to a need for more substantial reforms.

Government's Response

In response to the protest, officials, including the Deputy Health Minister, have pledged to review the demands and consider the implications of the proposed visit frequency increase. A meeting with experts is scheduled for the end of April to discuss the feasibility and potential adjustments needed to ensure the proposal serves the best interest of children in foster care, social workers, and other involved professionals.

As discussions unfold, the government's willingness to engage with social workers' concerns marks a critical step towards addressing systemic issues within Taiwan's social safety net. The outcome of these discussions could not only redefine the landscape of social work in Taiwan but also set a precedent for how similar challenges are approached globally.