Tacoma Needle Exchange Returns $50K in Protest of Homeless Ban, Citing Harms

The Dave Purchase Project, known for pioneering the Tacoma Needle Exchange, has boldly decided to return approximately $50,000 in funding to the City of Tacoma.

This decision stems from the city's ban on homeless encampments, which executive director Paul LaKosky criticizes for exacerbating the difficulties in aiding unhoused individuals and endangering staff. This gesture underscores a growing rift between the municipality and its essential service providers, challenging the effectiveness of current homeless policies.

Unveiling the Controversy

LaKosky's tenure with the Dave Purchase Project has been marked by a commitment to trust-building among Tacoma's most vulnerable. However, the city's late 2022 ban on public camping, aimed at curbing homelessness, has, in his view, backfired. By making it harder for outreach workers to connect with those in need and placing them in potentially hostile situations, the ban has compromised the safety and efficacy of their mission. LaKosky's assertion is backed by a qualitative study from the journal Social Science and Medicine, highlighting the destructive impact of encampment sweeps on the unhoused.

City's Response and the Funding Dilemma

In response to the growing crisis, the City of Tacoma has defended its encampment ban as a necessary measure for engagement and housing connection. City spokesperson Maria Lee emphasized the HEAL team's commitment to dignity and respect in their operations. However, the Dave Purchase Project's decision to forfeit the remaining contract funds—intended for outreach to Tacoma's unhoused—signals a profound disagreement with the city's strategy. This funding was crucial for their operation, yet LaKosky and the board find the current conditions untenable for their humanitarian work.

Broader Implications and Service Provider Perspectives

The stance taken by the Dave Purchase Project may be unique, but dissatisfaction with Tacoma's approach to homelessness is not isolated. Other service providers, speaking under the condition of anonymity, echoed LaKosky's concerns about the counterproductive nature of the encampment ban. The city's strategy, meant to facilitate housing connections, appears to many on the front lines as a cycle of displacement that breeds distrust and isolation among Tacoma's unhoused population.

This bold move by the Dave Purchase Project invites a deeper reflection on the relationship between city policies and the realities of homelessness. As Tacoma seeks to navigate its public health emergency declared in 2017, the effectiveness of its strategies remains under scrutiny. The challenge lies not only in addressing the immediate needs of the unhoused but also in fostering an environment where trust and safety pave the way for sustainable solutions. The unfolding dialogue between the city and its critical service providers may yet shape the future of Tacoma's approach to one of its most pressing crises.