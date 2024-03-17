NEF's Abdul Azeez Suleiman Urges Cohesive Action Against Northern Nigeria's Challenges

Amidst escalating insecurity and economic hardships in Northern Nigeria, Abdul Azeez Suleiman, the Director of Publicity and Advocacy for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), sheds light on the underlying issues and calls for immediate, cohesive action. Suleiman emphasizes the critical need for enhanced coordination among security agencies, economic reforms to address poverty and unemployment, and stronger border security to combat the rise in kidnappings and insurgency in the region.

Lack of effective coordination among security forces, widespread poverty, unemployment, porous borders, and corruption within the security sector are highlighted as the main contributors to the persistent insecurity. Suleiman points out that these factors not only facilitate criminal activities but also hinder the government's ability to maintain law and order, necessitating a multifaceted approach to resolution.

Government's Stance on Ransom Payments

President Bola Tinubu's refusal to pay ransom to kidnappers is mentioned as a bold statement against crime. However, Suleiman argues that while this may deter future kidnappings, it is imperative to address the socioeconomic issues that drive individuals towards criminal behavior, including poverty, lack of opportunities, and social inequalities.

The NEF spokesman calls for urgent intervention from both state and federal governments to address the escalating crisis of insecurity. Highlighting recent tragic incidents in Buda and Kuriga village, Suleiman stresses the necessity of addressing the root causes of insecurity, including poverty, unemployment, and ethnic tensions, to prevent further loss of lives and ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

This comprehensive approach, combining immediate security measures with long-term socioeconomic strategies, is crucial for restoring peace and stability in Northern Nigeria. As the situation reaches a critical juncture, the call for action serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address both the symptoms and the underlying causes of the crisis.