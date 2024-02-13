Tablets or Textbooks: Ghana's Educational Dilemma

Ghana's government faces criticism over its plan to distribute free tablets to senior high school students, with the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, arguing that focus should be on addressing pressing challenges like infrastructure deficit and lack of basic resources in schools.

Tablets or Textbooks: The Educational Dilemma

In an era where digital learning is becoming increasingly prevalent, Ghana's government has announced plans to distribute more than 1.4 million tablets to senior high school students. This announcement, made by Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, is part of the government's digitalization agenda aimed at improving teaching and learning through digital means.

A Promise Too Soon?

However, this promise has drawn criticism from Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA). Braimah questioned the timing of the promise, suggesting it could be a strategy for votes ahead of the 2024 general elections.

"The government should focus on addressing the infrastructure deficit and lack of basic resources in our schools before making such promises," Braimah stated.

Prioritizing Needs in the Education Sector

While the idea of integrating technology into classrooms is commendable, critics argue that there are more pressing needs in Ghana's education sector. Basic resources such as textbooks, desks, and libraries remain scarce in many schools across the country.

Braimah further emphasized that "technology alone cannot improve education; it must go hand-in-hand with proper infrastructure and resources."

As the debate continues, it becomes clear that the issue extends beyond providing tablets or textbooks. It is about prioritizing needs and ensuring that every student has access to quality education, regardless of their circumstances.

The question now remains: Will the government heed these criticisms and reconsider its priorities in the education sector? Only time will tell.

Regardless, one thing is certain: The decision will significantly impact the future of Ghana's youth and potentially shape the nation's educational landscape for years to come.

In the end, the ultimate goal should be to equip students with the tools they need to succeed in today's world, whether that involves tablets, textbooks, or a combination of both.