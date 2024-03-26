Türkiye's Welfare Expansion: Boosting Disabled Citizens' Lives Amid Global Challenges

Türkiye has embarked on a transformative journey in social policy, particularly in enhancing the welfare of disabled people, against the backdrop of global economic and health crises. This Southeast European country has not only countered the worldwide trend of welfare retrenchment but has also made significant strides in social transfers, healthcare expenditure, and social protection, demonstrating a resilient and inclusive approach to welfare policy.

A Decade of Transformation

In the past two decades, Türkiye has witnessed a silent revolution in its welfare policies, marked by an exponential increase in social transfers and welfare allocations. Health care expenditure per capita has seen a remarkable increase, from $470 in 2002 to $1,827 by 2022, according to the OECD. The nation's total social protection expenditure has tripled from TL 334 billion in 2016 to TL 1.257 trillion (approximately $40 billion) in 2022. Furthermore, the coverage under the social security umbrella has expanded dramatically, from 69% of the population in 2002 to 99.5% in 2023, including general healthcare insurance.

Addressing Income Inequality and Poverty

Despite recent financial fluctuations and an increase in the Gini coefficient, Türkiye's welfare investments have played a crucial role in enhancing societal well-being, preventing income inequality, and mitigating extreme poverty. The increase in the Gini coefficient in 2023 is attributed to the exchange rate crisis of 2022 and the decline in the purchasing power of the Turkish Lira, rather than policy changes or retrenchment of the welfare regime. This underscores the importance of sustained welfare policies in fostering social equity and inclusion, even in the face of economic challenges.

Empowering the Disabled Population

The welfare expansion in Türkiye has had a significant impact on different segments of society, especially the disabled. Globally, the disabled population faces numerous barriers to social inclusion, health equity, education, and employment. The World Health Organization underscores the health inequities faced by people with disabilities, highlighting the need for policies that ensure accessibility and inclusion. Türkiye's efforts in this direction are aimed at transforming disability into ability, ensuring that disabled individuals can fully participate in social and economic life. This approach not only benefits the disabled population but also strengthens the fabric of society by fostering diversity and inclusion.

As Türkiye continues to navigate the challenges of economic fluctuations and global crises, its commitment to an inclusive and resilient welfare regime serves as a model for other nations. The focus on empowering the disabled population underscores the importance of designing social policies that are sensitive to the needs of all citizens, ensuring that no one is left behind. This transformative journey in Türkiye's social policy landscape offers valuable insights into the potential of welfare policies to enhance societal well-being and promote social equity.