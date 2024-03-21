Türkiye's Mediation Efforts in Black Sea Grain Deal Hit Wall as Russia, Ukraine Forge Own Paths

Amid the ongoing conflict ignited by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Türkiye's attempt to mediate and reinstate the crucial 2022 Black Sea grain deal seems to be in vain. Despite President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's early March announcement of Ankara's intention to discuss the continuation of the deal, both warring sides are now more resistant than ever, establishing their own alternatives and moving further away from the idea of coming together under a new agreement.

Advertisment

Background and Initial Hopes

When the initial grain deal expired in July 2023, Moscow refused to renew it, prompting Kyiv to start using an alternative grain export route along the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania. The demands from Russia, including the inclusion of the state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank in the SWIFT international payment system, have not been met, mainly due to Ukraine's opposition. This stance underscores the deepening divide and the challenging path ahead for any negotiation towards renewing the deal.

Ukraine and Russia's Alternative Paths

Advertisment

Kyiv's alternative route has proven fruitful, allowing the export of about 30 million tonnes of grain and other agricultural products. However, this corridor lacks the necessary security guarantees and sustainability, hinting at potential disruptions if Russia escalates its attacks. On the other hand, Russia's grain exports are flourishing, with projections indicating a steady increase in grain exports. Moreover, Russia's push for a BRICS grain exchange indicates its intention to further distance itself from the previous agreement and establish its own trading mechanisms.

Türkiye's Ongoing Efforts and Diplomatic Challenges

Despite the stalemate, Ankara continues its diplomatic endeavors, recently engaging in talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, both countries' insistence on their alternatives and further development of their options significantly diminishes the potential success of Turkish efforts. The necessity for a deal that ensures secure navigation in the Black Sea remains critical for both warring nations and global food security, yet resistance in these pivotal areas poses a threat to the sustainability of both Russia's and Ukraine's economies.

As the conflict continues with no immediate resolution in sight, the implications of these developments on global food security and regional stability are profound. Türkiye's role as a mediator is pivotal, yet the current trajectory suggests a challenging road ahead in achieving a consensus that would benefit all parties involved, including the international community.