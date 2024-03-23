Türkiye-Iraq Relations Enter New Era: Focus on Development Road Project and Regional Stability

At a recent panel organized by the Ankara-based Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), experts gathered to discuss the evolving dynamics of Türkiye-Iraq relations, highlighting the significant implications of the Development Road Project in Iraq and broader regional dynamics. The discussions underscored the project's potential to not only bolster economic ties but also to reshape regional interplays against the backdrop of global crises such as the Red Sea shipping attacks and the European energy crisis. Bilgay Duman, the coordinator of Iraq studies at ORSAM, along with key figures like Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, shed light on the multifaceted impact of this initiative and the diplomatic engagements facilitating positive outcomes for both nations.

Economic and Security Collaborations

The Joint Conclusion Declaration, an outcome of negotiations between Türkiye and Iraq, has paved the way for the establishment of joint standing committees in crucial sectors such as counterterrorism, trade, agriculture, energy, water, health, and transportation. This collaboration reflects a significant stride towards not only enhancing economic ties but also addressing key security concerns. The threat posed by the PKK terrorist group was a focal point of discussion, with experts emphasizing the need for concerted efforts to ensure regional stability and security, pivotal for the prosperity of both countries.

Environmental and Sociopolitical Challenges

The panel also delved into the environmental challenges facing the region, particularly the management of water resources amidst climate change. Tuğba Evrim Maden, the policy development coordinator at the Turkish Water Institute (SUEN), highlighted the shared responsibility of countries like Syria, Iraq, and Türkiye in effectively managing water resources. Furthermore, the plight of Turkmens in Iraq was addressed, spotlighting their lack of political representation and vulnerability to terrorist attacks, underscoring the sociopolitical complexities intertwined with the broader regional dynamics.

Future Prospects and Regional Implications

The discussions at the ORSAM panel illuminated the intricate tapestry of Türkiye-Iraq relations, emphasizing the critical importance of cooperation and stability for mutual prosperity and security. The Development Road Project emerges as a beacon of economic and regional development, with the potential to significantly impact not just the two countries involved but also the broader Middle Eastern landscape. As Türkiye and Iraq navigate through these collaborations and challenges, the outcomes of their efforts could set a precedent for regional cooperation in facing both security threats and developmental hurdles.