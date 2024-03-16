Türkiye, Iraq Forge Joint Committees Against PKK, Strengthen Bilateral Ties

During a significant meeting in Baghdad, top officials from Türkiye and Iraq have resolved to collaborate closely by establishing joint committees aimed at counterterrorism and enhancing cooperation across various sectors. This accord, reached on Thursday, signals a notable advancement in the fight against the PKK terror group, which has long occupied areas of northern Iraq near the Turkish border. The agreement also encompasses cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy, water, health, and transportation sectors, aiming to bolster bilateral relations. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein led the delegations in these pivotal discussions.

Strategic Cooperation and Regional Challenges

The meeting not only focused on counterterrorism efforts but also addressed broader regional challenges, including the situation in Gaza. Both parties reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian cause and emphasized the importance of Iraq's political unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The presence of the PKK in Iraqi territory was highlighted as a significant security threat to both nations, with Türkiye expressing approval of the Iraqi National Security Council's decision to designate the PKK as a banned organization in Iraq.

Continuing Dialogue and Preparations for a Historic Visit

The discussions in Baghdad are part of an ongoing dialogue that began with previous meetings in Ankara in December of the previous year. These talks have paved the way for drafting a memorandum of understanding to establish a structural framework for relations between the two countries, including regular contact mechanisms. Furthermore, both countries are preparing for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Baghdad after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, marking a significant moment in the strengthening of Türkiye-Iraq relations.

Security Measures and Future Collaborations

Both sides engaged in a detailed discussion on the measures to be taken against the PKK and its affiliates targeting Türkiye from Iraqi territory. By establishing a security zone along the border and transforming Turkish bases in northern Iraq into a security belt, the two nations aim to curb the activities of the PKK within the region. This cooperative stance underscores a unified approach towards regional security and development, setting a precedent for future collaborations between Türkiye and Iraq.

This historic agreement between Türkiye and Iraq not only marks a significant step in counterterrorism efforts but also in fostering a stronger, more cooperative relationship across various sectors. The establishment of joint committees and the emphasis on continued dialogue and cooperation reflect a mutual recognition of the benefits of a unified approach to regional challenges. As both countries look forward to President Erdogan's visit to Baghdad, the implications of this agreement promise to extend beyond security concerns, potentially heralding a new era of bilateral cooperation and regional stability.