Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Initiative: Paving Path for Regional Stability

Recently, discussions surrounding Türkiye-Iraq relations have become increasingly prevalent. In prior years, Türkiye maintained an uninterrupted dialogue with Iraq. However, security concerns often played a significant role in shaping the overall dynamics of their relations. As a regional power, Türkiye prioritizes not only its own stability but also the stability of neighboring countries, recognizing that regional stability is essential for its security and well-being.

Following the U.S. invasion, Iraq faced significant destabilization, with various neighboring actors contributing to sustained instability over time. Iraq's considerable wealth, particularly in oil and gas reserves, has struggled to translate into widespread prosperity due to ongoing security challenges. As Türkiye ascended as a regional power, it increasingly prioritized the stability of its neighbors, including Iraq, recognizing its pivotal significance for regional stability and security.

Development Road Project: A Strategic Initiative

Establishing significant initiatives like the "Development Road" project between Türkiye and Iraq can be crucial landmarks in navigating the complexities of political processes. This project appears to be particularly effective in addressing and prioritizing the issue of Iraq's stability, thus contributing to regional peace and prosperity. The presence of railways, oil and natural gas pipelines, together with the main road to Iraq, assembles a critical transit and energy transfer framework.

Step by step, Türkiye has put forward a political vision and efforts for the stability of countries in the region. With the strengthening of the Iraqi national army and the gradual disappearance of terrorist organizations, Türkiye-Iraq relations are expected to become much more functional.