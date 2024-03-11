Türkiye Honors Ambassador Galip Balkar, Victim of 1983 Armenian Terror Attack in Belgrade

Türkiye's Embassy in Serbia paid tribute to Ambassador Galip Balkar, assassinated by the Armenian terror group JCAG in 1983, highlighting a tragic chapter in the history of targeted attacks against Turkish diplomats. A solemn ceremony in Belgrade's Tasmajdan Park, attended by dignitaries and officials, underscored the enduring impact of terrorism on diplomacy and the resilient Turkish-Serbian relations against terror threats.

Commemoration and Reflection

On a poignant day, Turkish and Serbian officials gathered to remember Ambassador Balkar, whose life was abruptly ended near the Turkish embassy in Belgrade. The attack not only claimed Balkar's life but also marked a dark period when Armenian terror groups, including JCAG and ASALA, aggressively targeted Turkish diplomats worldwide. The ceremony featured the unveiling of a monument and a mini-exhibition showcasing Balkar's diplomatic endeavors, shedding light on the personal and professional loss inflicted by terrorism.

A Legacy of Diplomacy and Courage

Ambassador Balkar's legacy was further honored through the presentation of a book, meticulously researched and written by Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic. The book, a tribute to Balkar's exemplary service and the broader narrative of Turkish diplomats' resilience in the face of terror, aims to educate and inspire. Amidst reflections on Balkar's contributions, officials stressed the importance of vigilance and preparedness against terrorism, emphasizing the strong Turkish-Serbian partnership in combating terror threats, including the exclusion of FETO terror group members from seeking refuge in Serbia.

Confronting Terrorism: A Joint Endeavor

The commemoration of Ambassador Balkar serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism and the importance of international cooperation in addressing it. Türkiye's proactive stance against terrorism, coupled with Serbia's commitment to standing as a true ally, showcases a united front in the Balkans against terror activities. The ceremony, while a solemn reminder of the past, also highlighted the significant strides made in Turkish-Serbian relations, fostering a shared resolve to ensure such tragedies do not reoccur.

As the world reflects on the life and legacy of Ambassador Galip Balkar, the message is clear: the fight against terrorism requires vigilance, resilience, and international solidarity. The commemoration in Belgrade not only honors a fallen diplomat but also reaffirms the importance of remembering and learning from the past to build a safer, more cooperative future.