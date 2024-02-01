Syria's New UN Ambassador Affirms Support for Humanitarian Initiatives

In a significant move at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Syria's new permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Qusay Al-Dahhak, formally presented his credentials to Secretary-General António Guterres. The ceremony served as a platform to reaffirm and strengthen the UN's commitment to humanitarian aid and early recovery efforts in Syria.

UN's Commitment to Syrian Aid

During his interaction with Ambassador Al-Dahhak, Secretary-General Guterres underscored the importance of cooperation between the UN and Syria. He highlighted this as particularly relevant in the context of current global challenges. Guterres expressed his commitment to meeting the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people and implementing early recovery projects for the war-torn nation.

Hope for Peace and Stability in Syria

While acknowledging the rich history and cultural heritage of Syria, Guterres also expressed his hope for the restoration of peace and stability in the country. He reminisced about Syria's role in welcoming refugees during his tenure as the UNHCR High Commissioner. The Secretary-General conveyed his heartfelt wishes for the security, stability, and well-being of Syria and its people.

Syria's Commitment to UN Charter

Ambassador Al-Dahhak articulated Syria's support for the Secretary-General's efforts to maintain the principles and objectives of the UN Charter. He emphasized Syria's dedication to enhancing and expanding its constructive cooperation with the UN. This cooperation, he stressed, was crucial to support humanitarian and developmental initiatives in Syria, advance early recovery projects, and ensure the delivery of vital services to Syrians.

Overall, the ceremony marked a reaffirmation of cooperation between the UN and Syria, with both parties expressing their commitment to humanitarian initiatives and early recovery efforts in Syria. It also highlighted the power of diplomacy and dialogue in addressing global challenges, and the hope for peace and stability in a nation with a rich cultural heritage and history.