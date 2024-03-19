Syrian Hospitals Transforming: New Initiative from Ministry of Health of Syria

Syria's healthcare landscape is poised for a significant transformation as Hussein al-Ghabbash, the Minister of Health in the Syrian regime, announced a groundbreaking initiative to convert all hospitals into independent public entities. This announcement was made during a dialogue seminar titled "Investment in the Health Sector: Capabilities and Objectives" hosted by the University of Damascus on March 17. The move aims to grant hospitals administrative and financial autonomy, enhancing the overall quality of health services in the war-torn country.

Advertisment

Strategic Shift in Healthcare Delivery

During the seminar, which saw participation from representatives of universities and various ministries, al-Ghabbash emphasized the need for this transition. He highlighted the necessity of providing free medical services in certain contexts while pointing out the drawbacks of unrestricted free service. Al-Ghabbash underscored the importance of allocating free services to those genuinely in need and called for amendments to pertinent legislation to facilitate this change. Deputy Minister of Health, Ahmed Damirieh, clarified that the objective is not to commercialize the health service sector but to significantly improve the quality of health services, which has become increasingly costly.

Facilitating Partnerships and Promoting Local Industries

Advertisment

The seminar facilitated discussions on various critical topics, including the future role of the government in healthcare, strategies for implementation, and fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors for managing medical facilities. It also covered promoting the development of local pharmaceutical industries, overseeing medical tourism initiatives, and assessing the reality of free medical services. Moreover, deliberations included strengthening the role of health insurance institutions and investing in human capital, crucial steps towards revitalizing Syria's healthcare sector.

Addressing Challenges and Setting Precedents

This initiative comes at a time when the health sector in Syria faces numerous challenges across different areas of control, characterized by neglect, inadequate services, and operational deficiencies in some health facilities. It's not the first attempt to grant more autonomy to public institutions in Syria. On July 4, 2022, President Bashar al-Assad enacted legislation to restructure university cities as autonomous public entities with similar administrative independence and financial autonomy. This move towards hospital independence signals a significant shift in strategy for the Syrian health sector, aiming to emulate the successes of autonomous university cities in improving service delivery and operational efficiency.