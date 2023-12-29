Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence

The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political entity of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) – an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – has engaged the services of U.S.-based public relations firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. This strategic move is designed to bolster the SDC’s rapport with the U.S. administration over affairs in Northeast Syria.

Details of the Lobbying Contract

The lobbying agreement was signed on October 12, under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) and includes the provision of government relations services and strategic counsel. Worth $50,000 per month, the contract encompasses organizing meetings with U.S. policymakers and advocating for investments in Northeast Syria. The contract is set to auto-renew for an additional six months unless otherwise renegotiated.

Implications for Regional Stability

This development is expected to stoke concerns in Turkey, which has been openly against the YPG/PKK due to their history of launching attacks against Turkish targets and efforts to establish a ‘terrorist corridor’ in Northern Syria. The region under discussion is beyond the control of Damascus and is situated along Turkey’s southeastern border.

Over the years, Turkey has initiated several military interventions to preclude terrorist activities along its border and safeguard Syrian locals. The YPG, with which the U.S. cooperates in counter-Daesh operations, is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., Britain, and the European Union, and has limited support among Syrian Kurds.

Controversial Politics and Future Implications

While the U.S. has abstained from classifying the YPG as a terrorist group, Turkey insists that employing one terror group to combat another is counterintuitive. The YPG’s control of oil-rich regions in Syria and recruitment among the local populace are additional points of contention.

The contract with Brownstein marks a continuation of the YPG’s pursuit to influence U.S. policy, following their first lobbying hire in April 2021 with Jim Dornan Strategies.