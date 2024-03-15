Syrian Activists Rally to Halt Extradition Threat Against Jumah Lahib, Call for UN Intervention

Syrian activists call for immediate United Nations action to halt the deportation of Jumah Mohammed Lahib from Lebanon to Syria, fearing for his safety upon return to the Assad regime. Lahib's plea comes after Lebanon's refusal to renew his residency, placing him and his family at risk of extradition to Syria, where he is wanted by political intelligence.

Legal Struggles and International Appeals

Lahib, facing deportation after Lebanese authorities declined to renew his residency, turns to legal activism and the UNHCR for support. Despite fulfilling all legal requirements, Lebanese General Security's decision, influenced by Syrian regime pressures, threatens Lahib's safety and underscores the precarious position of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

Mobilization and Support from Syrian Organizations

The Syrian Future Movement and the Syrian National Coalition rally behind Lahib, stressing the dire consequences of his deportation. These organizations, along with international human rights bodies, have urged the Lebanese government and UNHCR in Beirut to reconsider Lahib's case, highlighting his vulnerability as a target of the Assad regime.

Broader Implications for Syrian Refugees

This incident sheds light on the broader issue of Syrian refugees' safety and legal status in Lebanon, underscoring the ongoing challenges they face. The Syrian National Coalition's proactive measures, including appeals to the UNHCR, emphasize the urgent need for international intervention to protect refugees from forcible returns to dangerous environments.