Syria Urges Restoration of Occupied Golan: Calls for Global Action at Human Rights Council

At the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Haider Ali Ahmed, made a strong case for Syria's sovereign right to reclaim the Golan Heights, highlighting the continuous human rights violations in Palestine and other Arab territories under Israeli occupation. Ahmed's speech underscored the international community's critical role in addressing Israel's aggressive expansion and its consequences on global peace and security.

Advertisment

International Response and the Role of Global Powers

Ahmed criticized the international community for its lenient stance towards Israel, which he believes has encouraged further violations and aggression. He particularly condemned the unwavering support from certain global powers, notably the United States, which has emboldened Israel's actions in the region. This support, according to Ahmed, facilitates violence and disregards the fundamental principles of human rights and international law. The ambassador highlighted the importance of international solidarity in opposing Israel's occupation and the expansion of settlements, calling for a united effort to ensure respect for Syria's territorial integrity and the rights of those affected by the occupation.

Challenges to Peace and Security

Advertisment

The relentless aggression and settlement expansion by Israeli forces pose significant challenges to peace and security in the region. Ahmed pointed to the systematic crimes of what he describes as a colonial occupation regime, grounded in apartheid, perpetrating systematic and violent crimes against the occupied territories. The withdrawal of Irish peacekeepers from strategic locations like Quneitra and Yarmouk Basin was also highlighted, underscoring the need for increased international pressure to halt Israel's geographical and demographic alterations of the Golan Heights, actions that violate international law.

Call for International Action

Ahmed's address at the Human Rights Council session was a clarion call for the international community to take decisive action against Israel's continued occupation and human rights violations. By urging global powers to disavow any measures taken by Israel to cement its occupation, Ahmed emphasized the urgent need for a collective international effort to address the longstanding issue of the occupied Golan Heights. The ambassador's speech serves as a reminder of the broader implications of Israel's actions, not only for Syria's territorial integrity but also for the fundamental human rights of individuals in the occupied territories.