Syria to Uprise Subsidized Bread Prices Amid Economic Challenges

In the face of mounting economic pressures, Syria's Ministry of Internal Trade is set to announce a significant increase in the price of subsidized bread. The decision is a response to the financial strain on the state due to the weight of continued subsidies.

Anticipated Price Hike

While the exact new price remains unconfirmed, reports indicate a potential surge to 450 Syrian pounds per bundle, marking a considerable leap from the current price of 200 Syrian pounds for eligible citizens. The non-subsidized segment of the population currently bears a much heftier price of 3,000 Syrian pounds per bundle.

Awaiting Public Announcement

The Ministry of Commerce backs the proposed price change, which is currently pending the right timing for a public announcement. Bread distribution appraisers in Damascus, the nation's capital, have been briefed on the imminent price hike.

High Cost of Subsidies

The director-general of the Syrian Bakeries Establishment, Muayad al-Rifai, shed light on the exorbitant cost of bread subsidies. Daily allocations of flour stand at 5,400 tons, leading to an annual subsidy bill tallying in the thousands of billions of Syrian pounds.

A History of Increases

If sanctioned, this will mark the seventh price increase since 2011, when bread bundles were priced at a mere 15 Syrian pounds. The impending price rise has sparked concerns about additional burdens on Syrian citizens, already grappling with severe economic hardships.