As Syria entered its 14th year of civil war on Friday, March 15, the international community's attention was once again drawn towards the enduring conflict and the urgent need for a resolution. Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the necessity of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2254, unanimously adopted in 2015, as a pathway to peace. This call for action underscores the global responsibility to address the crisis that has devastated millions of lives in Syria.

Adopted unanimously by the UN Security Council in December 2015, Resolution 2254 outlines a roadmap for peace in Syria, emphasizing a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned political process to end the conflict. The resolution calls for a nationwide ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and the development of a new constitution leading to free and fair elections. Despite its comprehensive approach, implementation has been slow, with the conflict continuing to ravage the country and displace millions of Syrians.

The Toll of 14 Years of Conflict

The Syrian civil war, which began in March 2011, has resulted in one of the most catastrophic humanitarian crises of the 21st century. The conflict has led to the death of hundreds of thousands, while millions have been displaced both internally and as refugees around the world. Cities lie in ruins, and the Syrian population continues to suffer from widespread poverty, lack of access to basic services, and ongoing violence. The recent statement by the Peace and Freedom Front on the thirteenth anniversary of the Syrian Revolution underscores the sacrifices made by the Syrian people and the importance of international solidarity in achieving peace and rebuilding the nation.

The international community's response to the Syrian crisis has been a mix of diplomatic efforts, humanitarian aid, and, at times, military intervention. However, the situation in Syria remains dire, with the conflict having become more complex due to the involvement of multiple international actors and extremist groups. The call by UN Secretary-General Guterres to implement Resolution 2254 highlights the urgent need for a renewed focus on a political solution that respects the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria. Achieving peace requires the commitment of all parties involved in the conflict, as well as the international community, to engage in meaningful dialogue and negotiations.

As Syria marks 14 years of conflict, the world is reminded of the unfinished journey towards peace and stability in the region. The call to action on Resolution 2254 by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres serves as a critical reminder of the importance of international cooperation and the need for a sustainable, inclusive political solution. The path towards peace is fraught with challenges, but it remains the only way to restore dignity and hope to the Syrian people, who have suffered immeasurably throughout this prolonged crisis.