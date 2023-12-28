en English
International Relations

Syria Condemns Israel’s Actions in Formal Letter to the United Nations

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:16 am EST
Syria Condemns Israel’s Actions in Formal Letter to the United Nations

In a recent development, Syria has submitted a formal letter to the United Nations Secretary-General and the UN Security Council, voicing strong condemnation of Israel’s latest attack. The Syrian government views this act as a blatant violation of international law and an unforgivable infringement upon Syrian sovereignty.

Letter to the UN: A Protest Against Israel’s Actions

The letter serves as a formal protest against Israel’s actions, seeking to draw global attention to the persisting conflict between the two nations. Syria, in its plea, has urged the UN to hold Israel accountable for its actions, which it insists are part of a systematic pattern of aggression and utter disregard for Syrian lives and infrastructure.

Israel’s Crime Against Humanity?

The Syrian government is positioning itself as a victim of unwarranted attacks and is demanding support from the international community. It perceives the persistent violations by Israel as an attempt to cover its alleged crimes against humanity, thus calling for international intervention to address the issue.

A Cry for International Action

With this move, Syria is looking to rally international support against what it sees as persistent and unwarranted Israeli aggression. It is calling on the UN to take action and hold Israel accountable for its actions, which have led to significant loss of life and infrastructure in Syria.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

