In a strong condemnation of United States foreign policy, Syria has voiced its opposition to what it describes as "destructive policies" that hinder the war-torn country's reconstruction efforts and access to humanitarian aid. This criticism comes in the wake of the U.S. House of Representatives passing a bill that opposes normalization with the Bashar al-Assad regime, extending sanctions and putting additional barriers on aid and reconstruction initiatives.

Legislation Tightens Noose on Assad Regime

The recently passed bill in the U.S. House, sponsored by Joe Wilson among others, not only extends the Caesar Act sanctions until 2032 but also introduces a prohibition against U.S. recognition or normalization with the Syrian regime. Moreover, it expands sanctions to entities found to be diverting humanitarian aid from its intended recipients. Legal experts, including Syrian Mohammad al Abdallah, have highlighted the bill’s focus on impeding any efforts towards the reconstruction of Syria and normalization of relations with Assad's regime. While the bill awaits further approval by the U.S. Senate and President Joe Biden's signature to become law, its implications have already sparked significant controversy.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Sanctions

With Syria already grappling with the devastating aftermath of prolonged conflict, the U.S. sanctions have exacerbated the plight of its citizens. Reports indicate that 95% of the Syrian population is living below the poverty line, struggling with acute shortages of essential commodities such as bread, gas, and fuel oil. The sanctions, while aimed at penalizing the Assad regime for its atrocities, have inadvertently contributed to obstructing the flow of much-needed humanitarian aid and resources for reconstruction. The dire situation has led to widespread despair among Syrians, including the Christian community, who feel neglected by the international community in their time of need.

International Silence and Syria’s Plea for Aid

The Syrian government's condemnation of U.S. policies underscores a broader plea for international support and solidarity. The silence of the West, particularly in not addressing the humanitarian crisis in Syria, is deemed 'unacceptable' by both Syrian officials and international observers. The call for lifting sanctions is not just about political maneuvering; it is a desperate cry for help to alleviate the suffering of millions of Syrians. As the country stands on the brink of economic collapse, the need for a reassessment of international sanctions policies has never been more critical.