Syria's state news agency, SANA, has accused U.S. forces of escalating operations aimed at seizing the country's natural resources, specifically oil and grains. This intensification in activities is viewed as the 'theft of Syrian national wealth,' a claim that adds fuel to the already volatile relations between Syria and the United States.

Accusations of Resource Appropriation

Recent reports suggest that U.S. forces are allegedly smuggling oil and grains out of Syria through unauthorized border crossings. Over the past 24 hours, SANA claims that approximately 160 tanks and tankers, loaded with pilfered resources, have been transported into Iraq. The Syrian government has vehemently condemned these activities, terming them a blatant violation of its sovereignty and an overt exploitation of its national wealth.

Economic Impact

The alleged actions of U.S. forces have had a significant impact on Syria's economy. The energy sector, a primary target of these operations, has reportedly suffered economic losses amounting to an estimated US$100 billion. This economic blowback is compounded by the effects of U.S. sanctions and military presence on Syria's oil and gas production.

Geopolitical Landscape

The latest accusations come amidst a complex geopolitical landscape in Syria. Since the initiation of civil war in 2011, various foreign actors have established a presence in the country. The current allegations against U.S. forces underscore the intricate and often contentious interactions between these actors as they navigate the Syrian terrain.