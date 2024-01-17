Subscribe

Syracuse City Officials Consider Salary Increases to Attract More Candidates

Syracuse city officials plan to raise salaries for key roles, including the mayor and council president, to widen the candidate pool by offering competitive pay. The proposal will be voted on February 5.

Shivani Chauhan
Syracuse city officials are contemplating a rise in salaries for key roles, including the mayor, council president, city auditor, and common councilors.

The move comes after the expiration of a series of annual raises approved in 2019.

The legislation, introduced by Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson and Councilor Pat Hogan, seeks to increase the mayor's salary from $130,000 to $150,000, the council president's from $35,020 to $38,000, councilors' from $31,836 to $35,000, and the auditor's from $66,693 to $68,000.

The proposed salary increments are not merely for the benefit of the current officials but are intended to widen the candidate pool for elected positions by offering competitive pay.

