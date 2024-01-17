Syracuse City Officials Consider Salary Increases to Attract More Candidates

Syracuse city officials are contemplating a rise in salaries for key roles, including the mayor, council president, city auditor, and common councilors.
The move comes after the expiration of a series of annual raises approved in 2019.
The legislation, introduced by Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson and Councilor Pat Hogan, seeks to increase the mayor's salary from $130,000 to $150,000, the council president's from $35,020 to $38,000, councilors' from $31,836 to $35,000, and the auditor's from $66,693 to $68,000.
The proposed salary increments are not merely for the benefit of the current officials but are intended to widen the candidate pool for elected positions by offering competitive pay.