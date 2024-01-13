Symone Sanders-Townsend: Bringing Midwestern Perspective to MSNBC’s ‘The Weekend’

Today, Symone Sanders-Townsend, a distinguished anchorwoman and television personality on MSNBC, unveils her latest venture, a new morning show titled “The Weekend.” With co-hosts Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele, the show is set to break the mold of traditional morning programming, offering an in-depth exploration of weighty topics, from politics to environmental issues, and the state of our democracy.

Midwestern Roots, National Impact

For Sanders-Townsend, this project is more than just a career move – it’s a testament to her journey that started in Omaha, Nebraska. The anchorwoman’s deeply ingrained Nebraskan roots played a significant role in shaping her into the person she is today. From her early education in local institutions like Sacred Heart Catholic School and Mercy High School to her involvement with organizations like Girls Inc. and Creighton University, these experiences have been instrumental in shaping Sanders-Townsend’s perspective.

From Local Politics to the National Stage

Her career in communications began in Omaha, where she cut her teeth in local politics and developed her passion for the political process through Girls Inc. Her career trajectory then took her on a journey to the national stage, where she served as press secretary for Bernie Sanders and held pivotal roles in the Joe Biden presidential campaign. In her most recent role, she served as a senior advisor for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Weekend: A New Take on Morning Television

In 2021, Sanders-Townsend joined the ranks of MSNBC. Her latest endeavor, “The Weekend,” is a refreshing take on the traditional morning show format. Rather than focusing on light-hearted segments, the show promises to delve into serious subjects and highlight diverse perspectives. With co-anchors Menendez, Steele, and a host of journalists and newsmakers, “The Weekend” is set to transcend the typical morning show narrative.

The anchorwoman remains committed to bringing her Midwestern perspective to national media. She advocates for a deeper understanding of life in the Midwest, hoping to dispel common generalizations often held by coastal populations. With the launch of “The Weekend,” Sanders-Townsend is poised to bring her unique background and perspective to a broader audience, continuing to shape the narrative of national media.