Sydney Councils Oppose Minns Government's Housing Reforms

Two Labor councils in Sydney, Inner West and Canterbury-Bankstown, have vehemently voiced their objections to the housing reforms proposed by the Minns government. Labeling the reforms as 'overly simplistic,' these councils argue that the implementation of the proposed changes would result in a significant decrease in living standards within their communities.

Councils Mull Over Legal Challenge

The Inner West and Canterbury-Bankstown councils are contemplating taking the legal route against the government's proposals. They believe the housing reforms, if implemented, will have far-reaching implications on the liveability of their areas. The government's proposed changes to the planning system have encouraged other councils to submit their views, putting the government under a microscope.

Independent Fairfield Mayor Expresses Concern

Adding to the growing list of dissenting voices, Independent Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone has also aired his concerns. Carbone warns that the reforms, in their current form, would practically eliminate backyards and significantly alter the urban landscape of western Sydney. Drawing a stark comparison, he equated the potential outcome of the reforms to the densely populated cityscape of Kolkata, India.

Government's Defence and the Bigger Picture

Premier Chris Minns, however, has staunchly defended the reforms. He emphasizes the urgent need to address the ongoing housing crisis which, in his opinion, has been sidelined for an extended period. The annual building completions in NSW are currently not meeting the state's commitment for the next five years. Furthermore, the NSW Opposition is actively seeking details from the Minns Labor Government about their housing policy, the Transport Oriented Development Program. The Opposition and numerous Labor Mayors across Sydney have criticized the government for the lack of detail and consultation, as well as the need for infrastructure upgrades to support new housing. They insist on the importance of working with local communities to set housing targets and formulate local controls.