Swiss Beznau Nuclear Plant's Future: Axpo Considers Operation Extension Until 2040 Amid Safety Debates

Swiss power supplier Axpo is currently evaluating the possibility of extending the operational life of the Beznau nuclear power plant, the world's oldest, until 2040. This initiative, announced on Thursday, diverges from the earlier plan to decommission the plant in 2030, aiming to enhance Switzerland's energy security. The Beznau plant, operational since 1969, consists of two nearly identical light water reactors with a combined capacity of 730 megawatts, generating approximately 6,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually.

Technical Feasibility and Safety Concerns

Axpo's decision is driven by the need to ensure the technical feasibility of operating the Beznau nuclear power plant beyond its 60-year lifespan while maintaining the highest safety standards. The Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate confirmed that the plant complies with current safety standards. However, the Swiss Energy Foundation and other critics argue that there are significant safety deficits, such as inadequately secured fuel pools and weakened reactor pressure vessels, which could make further operation risky and prohibitively expensive.

Energy Crisis and Nuclear Power's Role

The backdrop of this consideration is the energy crisis precipitated by the war in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions against Russia, leading to a shortage of natural gas in Europe. The situation was further exacerbated by the partial shutdown of France's nuclear power plants due to maintenance and corrosion issues, highlighting the precariousness of Europe's energy supply and the potential need for Switzerland to maintain a reliable energy source.

Switzerland's Energy Transition

Despite the immediate concerns, Switzerland's long-term energy strategy, affirmed by a 2017 referendum, aims to phase out nuclear power in favor of renewable energies and more efficient energy use. The potential extension of the Beznau plant's operation period raises questions about the balance between ensuring energy security and advancing towards a sustainable and decentralized energy supply. Critics argue that investing in old nuclear infrastructure may divert resources from renewable energy projects that align with Switzerland's Energy Strategy 2050.

The debate over the Beznau nuclear power plant's future underscores the complex challenges Switzerland faces in transitioning to a sustainable energy system while ensuring security of supply. As Axpo continues its assessment, the outcome will have significant implications for the country's energy policy, highlighting the ongoing tension between traditional and renewable energy sources in the quest for a reliable and sustainable energy future.