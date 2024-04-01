Swedish Embassy in Zimbabwe Clarifies Non-Renewal of LRF Agreement Unrelated to PVO Bill

The Swedish embassy in Harare has recently addressed claims surrounding the non-renewal of the Legal Resources Foundation (LRF)'s agreement, stating that the decision was influenced by factors beyond the ongoing discussions of the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) Bill. This clarification comes amidst speculation and misinformation, highlighting the embassy's commitment to supporting Zimbabwe within the legal framework and its strategic focus on Economic Empowerment and Environment and Climate Change.

Clarification and Strategic Shifts

Berthollet Kaboru, the head of development cooperation at the Swedish embassy, emphasized that the decision to not renew the agreement with LRF was based on the availability of funds, the embassy's strategic focus areas, and results achieved over the years, rather than the PVOs Bill deliberations. Kaboru also noted that the embassy is engaging in fruitful dialogues with various government ministries to support Zimbabwe's development within its strategic focus areas.

Impact on LRF Operations

Following the announcement of the non-renewal, LRF has made operational adjustments due to budget constraints, which include reducing staff while keeping offices in Bulawayo, Mutare, and Masvingo open. The closure of certain district offices highlights the financial challenges faced by LRF, underscoring the broader implications of funding and strategic realignments by donor agencies.

Continued Support and Development Aid

The Swedish embassy reaffirmed its commitment to aiding poverty alleviation and improving living conditions in Zimbabwe, within the country's legal boundaries. This stance reflects a broader commitment to support sustainable development and empowerment initiatives, even as strategic priorities evolve.