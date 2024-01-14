en English
Politics

Sweden’s Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:59 pm EST
In an unprecedented development, Sweden’s Correctional Service forecasts a drastic expansion, foreseeing an almost 500% surge in prison cells.

The current capacity of 6,000 cells is projected to skyrocket to a staggering 35,000, an escalation propelled by the Tidö Parties Agreement of 2022.

The agreement comprises 13 proposals for stringent punishments, encompassing elongated sentences for gang-related crimes and the abolition of parole.

If implemented, Sweden may eclipse other European Union nations in terms of prisoners per capita.

The Director of the Correctional Service, Martin Holmgren, has expressed that the service has been beleaguered and is now gearing up for further expansion to accommodate the projected surge in inmate count.

While Holmgren doubts that the figure will reach 35,000 within the coming decade, preparations are underway for an estimated 27,000 cells.

This expansion necessitates swift construction, a doubling of staff, and a significant budget increase from 16 billion SEK to an approximated 40 billion SEK per annum.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

