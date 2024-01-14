Sweden’s Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties

In an unprecedented development, Sweden’s Correctional Service forecasts a drastic expansion, foreseeing an almost 500% surge in prison cells.

The current capacity of 6,000 cells is projected to skyrocket to a staggering 35,000, an escalation propelled by the Tidö Parties Agreement of 2022.

The agreement comprises 13 proposals for stringent punishments, encompassing elongated sentences for gang-related crimes and the abolition of parole.

If implemented, Sweden may eclipse other European Union nations in terms of prisoners per capita.

The Director of the Correctional Service, Martin Holmgren, has expressed that the service has been beleaguered and is now gearing up for further expansion to accommodate the projected surge in inmate count.

While Holmgren doubts that the figure will reach 35,000 within the coming decade, preparations are underway for an estimated 27,000 cells.

This expansion necessitates swift construction, a doubling of staff, and a significant budget increase from 16 billion SEK to an approximated 40 billion SEK per annum.