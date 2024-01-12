en English
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey

Swati Maliwal, a prominent political figure from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha MP, marking a significant milestone in her political journey. The former Delhi Commission for Women’s Chief received her certificate of election outside the District Magistrate’s office in Delhi, signaling the start of her tenure in the upper house of India’s bicameral parliament.

Rajya Sabha Election: A Testament to Political Support

Members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by the legislative assemblies of the States and Union territories, making Maliwal’s election a clear reflection of her political support and the confidence her party and its legislators have in her. The Rajya Sabha plays a crucial role in the legislative process, providing a platform for representatives to contribute to law-making at a national level. Maliwal’s election to this esteemed position will undoubtedly amplify her influence in shaping the country’s legislative landscape.

Unopposed Election: A Strategic Move

The AAP nominated Maliwal for the first time, indicating a strategic move by the party. The nomination came in the wake of the impending end of the six-year term of AAP MPs Singh, N D Gupta, and Sushil Kumar Gupta on January 27. While Singh and Gupta were renominated for a second term, Maliwal was chosen to replace Sushil Gupta. This unopposed election underscores the party’s stronghold in the political arena. All three candidates filed their nominations on January 8 at the Delhi transport commissioner’s office in Civil Lines, marking the formal commencement of their tenure.

Next Steps and Expectations

With the formal announcement of the election results, the stage is set for Maliwal, along with her fellow MPs, Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta, to take on their roles in the Rajya Sabha. As they step into their new roles, the expectations from them are high. The nation will watch closely as they navigate the intricacies of the legislative process and strive to make impactful contributions to the national agenda. The political journey of Maliwal, in particular, will be of interest as she transitions from her role as the Delhi Commission for Women’s Chief to a national-level lawmaker.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

