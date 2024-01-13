Swami Vivekananda’s 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy

The 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda in Kolkata turned into a political battlefield as reverence for the cultural icon clashed with political tension. The occasion was marked by tribute-paying and political strife, as Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residences of Trinamool Congress (TMC) officials triggered a public spat between the ruling TMC and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Political Controversy Overshadows Celebration

As the city celebrated the birth of Vivekananda, investigations into a civic recruitment scam involving TMC minister Sujit Bose, MLA Tapas Roy, and another TMC leader unfolded. These investigations and the subsequent raids heightened the political strain, taking center stage over the commemoration. The BJP seized this opportunity to accuse the TMC of corruption, igniting an immediate response from TMC members.

Political Leaders Pay Tribute

Despite the turmoil, the day was not devoid of respect for Vivekananda. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other political figures took to social media to post tributes. A rally was also organized by the TMC women’s wing to uphold Vivekananda’s teachings on religious harmony. However, BJP’s Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, used the ED raids as a weapon, suggesting that Bose would soon be behind bars.

Accusations of Politicizing the Anniversary

The TMC counterattacked the BJP’s allegations, accusing them of disrespecting Bengal’s notable personalities and politicizing the anniversary. TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, visited Vivekananda’s residence but deliberately refrained from political commentary. The TMC Women’s Wing emphasized the importance of Vivekananda’s teachings in current times, stressing on secularism and harmony.

As the city commemorated the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the political undercurrents served as a stark reminder of the intertwining of reverence and politics. The day highlighted the struggle between paying tribute to a cultural icon and grappling with political controversy, painting a complex picture of the current political landscape.