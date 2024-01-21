Swami Avimukteshwaranand Praises PM Modi: Awakens Self-Pride Among Hindus

In an unexpected turn, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, has publicly shown his admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He attributed to Modi the awakening of self-pride among Hindus, showing a marked shift from his previous criticisms of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which he had termed 'anti-Shastra.'

Not Anti-Modi, but Pro-Dharma

Swami Avimukteshwaranand stated that his position should not be misconstrued as anti-Modi, emphasizing his commitment to upholding Hindu scriptures. He had previously expressed disappointment with the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, refusing to attend due to the temple's incomplete state. His objection was not against the Prime Minister but was grounded in his steadfast adherence to dharmashastra (religious scriptures).

A Prime Minister for Hindus

Despite these disagreements, Swami Avimukteshwaranand commended Modi's firm support of Hindu sentiments. He highlighted that Modi's bravery in this regard was unprecedented among his predecessors. The Swami also praised several actions taken by Modi's government, such as the removal of Article 370, the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the successful implementation of the Swachchta Abhiyaan (Cleanliness Campaign).

Preserving Law and Order

Swami Avimukteshwaranand emphasized that these decisions did not disrupt law and order. He specifically referred to the peaceful aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to build the Ram Temple on disputed land, despite the controversy it sparked. This peaceful resolution, he believes, is evidence of Modi's effective leadership.