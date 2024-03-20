Swalwell Declares GOP's Biden Impeachment Push Dead Amid Lack of Evidence

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) boldly marked the "time of death" for the House GOP's attempts to impeach President Joe Biden during a session of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. In a dramatic gesture, Swalwell challenged the committee's Chair, James Comer (R-Ky.), and the Republican party at large, asserting the absence of sufficient evidence and votes to proceed with impeachment. "It's dead," he announced, symbolizing his statement by writing "5:16 [p.m.] Biden impeachment's dead" on a board, suggesting the efforts against Biden were futile.

Theatrical Pronouncement

Swalwell, taking a stand in the committee hearing, listed ten reasons why impeachment was no longer viable, including references to flawed testimonies and incarcerated witnesses, undermining the credibility of the accusations against President Biden. His actions, including writing the so-called "time of death" on a display board, underscored his message that the Republican-led impeachment initiative lacked substance and should be abandoned.

Reaction and Context

Swalwell's comments echoed sentiments from fellow Oversight and Accountability Committee member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who criticized Republicans for not specifying the exact crime President Biden is alleged to have committed. The GOP's failure to present concrete allegations or evidence has led to skepticism about the motivations behind the impeachment inquiry, further diminishing its credibility and support within the House.

Implications for the GOP

The pronounced "death" of the impeachment push against President Biden by Rep. Swalwell reflects not only on the specific efforts to hold Biden accountable but also on the broader political dynamics within the Republican party. With internal divisions and a lack of consensus on the way forward, the GOP faces challenges in rallying its members and the public behind its initiatives, potentially impacting its strategy and objectives moving forward.