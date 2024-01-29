Suvendu Adhikary's Derogatory Remark Against Rahul Gandhi Ignites Political Firestorm

Suvendu Adhikary, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and a key BJP figure, made a disparaging remark about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a recent media interview. The slur was part of Adhikary's criticism of Gandhi's statement made during the Congress Party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. The remark, which was deemed offensive, sparked a political feud.

Offensive Remark Sparks Controversy

Adhikary used an offensive Hindi term, commonly used to belittle someone as profoundly unintelligent, while commenting on Gandhi's mention of using coal on a stove. This incident has not only stirred controversy but also elicited a formal complaint lodged by the Bengal Congress secretary Suman Roy Chaudhuri and spokesperson Abhishek Banerjee at the Raiganj police station.

Congress Demands Apology

The Congress leaders took umbrage at the disparaging remark and have demanded an unconditional apology from Adhikary. They have also exhorted the police to take immediate action against the BJP leader. The Congress has issued a stern warning of legal recourse if an apology is not tendered within 24 hours.

Political Confrontation Ensues

The incident has not only caused a rift between the BJP and Congress in Bengal but has also provided fodder for the state's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The TMC leaders have condemned Adhikary's remarks and underscored the importance of refraining from the use of abusive language in political discourse. They have also seized this chance to criticise both parties involved in the conflict.

Despite the uproar, no immediate response has been received from the BJP, thereby escalating the tension in the political scenario.