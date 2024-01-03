en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Suvendu Adhikari’s Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Suvendu Adhikari’s Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?

In a move that has sparked heated political debate in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, Suvendu Adhikari, has pledged to transport 100 of his constituents from Nandigram to the revered Ram Mandir in Ayodhya each month. Adhikari has stated he will cover the entire cost for those unable to afford the journey, aligning his initiative with the Indian government’s plan, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to connect 700 trains with Ayodhya, thereby enhancing nationwide accessibility to the holy site.

An Attempt to Blend Religion and Politics?

Adhikari’s initiative has not been without controversy. Political opponents from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress, and the Left have voiced concerns over what they see as an attempt by the BJP to intertwine religion with politics ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Critics argue that the use of religious sentiment for political gain is a dangerous precedent to set, reflecting a shift away from secular principles.

An Investigation into Adhikari’s Wealth

Not only has Adhikari’s initiative been met with ideological resistance, but there have also been calls for an investigation into his wealth. Some critics, suspicious of the source of funds for such a large-scale initiative, suggest that the wealth behind it is not entirely transparent.

More than Just a Visit to Ayodhya

Amid the controversy, the BJP in Bengal has launched a campaign involving the distribution of invitation cards and ‘prasad’ to households. This move, coupled with Adhikari’s focus on Ayodhya, is seen as particularly significant given the context of his recent electoral victory. In 2021, Adhikari claimed his seat by defeating the state’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, in Nandigram. This seat, now a symbol of prestige for Adhikari, is crucial in his efforts to woo voters ahead of the 2024 elections.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ICAR RCNEH Meghalaya Invites Applications for Young Professional - I (Finance & Account)

By Rafia Tasleem

Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia's 'GOAT' Restaurant Elevates Siliguri's Dining Scene

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Telecom Revolution: Over 30 New Rules in the Pipeline

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pranam Devaraj Leads in Hari Creations' First Venture: A Family Entertainer

By BNN Correspondents

Sony TV to Premiere 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'; 'Farrar' to be Screened at Chi ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Sony TV to Premiere 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'; 'Farrar' to be Screened at Chi ...
heart comment 0
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm

By Dil Bar Irshad

Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
India’s Independent Music Revolution: A Deep Dive into the Country’s Contemporary Music Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

India's Independent Music Revolution: A Deep Dive into the Country's Contemporary Music Landscape
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K

By Rafia Tasleem

BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Record-breaking Auction of Navi Mumbai Plot Stirs Mixed Reactions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Record-breaking Auction of Navi Mumbai Plot Stirs Mixed Reactions
Latest Headlines
World News
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
15 seconds
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
20 seconds
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
21 seconds
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
36 seconds
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
38 seconds
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
58 seconds
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
2 mins
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
2 mins
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine
2 mins
European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app