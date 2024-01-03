Suvendu Adhikari’s Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?

In a move that has sparked heated political debate in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, Suvendu Adhikari, has pledged to transport 100 of his constituents from Nandigram to the revered Ram Mandir in Ayodhya each month. Adhikari has stated he will cover the entire cost for those unable to afford the journey, aligning his initiative with the Indian government’s plan, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to connect 700 trains with Ayodhya, thereby enhancing nationwide accessibility to the holy site.

An Attempt to Blend Religion and Politics?

Adhikari’s initiative has not been without controversy. Political opponents from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress, and the Left have voiced concerns over what they see as an attempt by the BJP to intertwine religion with politics ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Critics argue that the use of religious sentiment for political gain is a dangerous precedent to set, reflecting a shift away from secular principles.

An Investigation into Adhikari’s Wealth

Not only has Adhikari’s initiative been met with ideological resistance, but there have also been calls for an investigation into his wealth. Some critics, suspicious of the source of funds for such a large-scale initiative, suggest that the wealth behind it is not entirely transparent.

More than Just a Visit to Ayodhya

Amid the controversy, the BJP in Bengal has launched a campaign involving the distribution of invitation cards and ‘prasad’ to households. This move, coupled with Adhikari’s focus on Ayodhya, is seen as particularly significant given the context of his recent electoral victory. In 2021, Adhikari claimed his seat by defeating the state’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, in Nandigram. This seat, now a symbol of prestige for Adhikari, is crucial in his efforts to woo voters ahead of the 2024 elections.