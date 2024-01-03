en English
Politics

Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions

As the New Year dawned in Sussex County, the Council witnessed the re-election of Mike Vincent as Council President and John Rieley as Council Vice President, each securing their positions with a 4 to 1 vote. Councilwoman Cindy Green, however, expressed her dissent, attributing her dissatisfaction to an issue concerning a Planning and Zoning nominee. The council leadership framework remains a mirror of the previous year, marking a continuity in county governance.

Legal Counsel and Administrative Changes

J. Everett Moore Jr. was reappointed as the County Attorney, reinforcing the council’s faith in his legal expertise. Furthermore, the council bestowed their trust in the law firms Moore & Rutt and Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze, appointing them to represent the Board of Adjustment and Planning & Zoning Commission as assistant county attorneys, respectively.

Education and Infrastructure Developments

Jamie Mack from the Department of Education introduced the council to the Voluntary School Assessment (VSA), a developer fee aimed at bolstering the county’s schools. This proposal is currently under consideration for implementation in Sussex County. Additionally, an MOU was approved between Sussex County and the Town of Dewey Beach, outlining a financial contribution from the county towards the construction of the new Town Hall and Police Department. The county is set to pay half upon contract execution, with the remaining due upon reaching 75% completion of the project.

Committee Appointments and Lease Extensions

The County Council also endorsed the appointment of several new members to the Airport Advisory Committee. They also approved the final lease extension for the Delaware State Police lot at the Delaware Coastal Airport. This extension is set to expire on June 23, 2029, marking a long-term commitment to the state police force’s presence at the airport. The next County Council meeting is scheduled for the following Tuesday at the County Administration offices in Georgetown, where these decisions will continue to shape the fabric of Sussex County.

Politics United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

