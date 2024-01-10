Susanna Johnson Sworn in as Snohomish County Sheriff: A New Chapter Begins

Susanna Johnson etched her name in the annals of Snohomish County history as she was officially sworn in as the Sheriff on January 2. The venue for this landmark occasion was the Snohomish County Public Utility District Auditorium in Everett, a hall that brimmed with over 300 attendees, testament to the high anticipation and support for the new administration.

Transition of Power

The oath of office was presided over by Snohomish County Judge Patrick Moriarty, signifying the formal transfer of power and responsibility. Johnson, the victor in a heated electoral battle against incumbent Adam Fortney, took the reins with grace and a clear vision for the future of the county's law enforcement.

A Vision for the Future

Her acceptance speech was a blend of heartfelt gratitude and determination. Johnson thanked the outgoing administration, her diligent staff, and her staunch supporters, acknowledging their roles in her journey to this pivotal role. The new Sheriff outlined her strategy for maintaining trust through professionalism and accountability. She emphasized her commitment to public safety, advocating for a data-driven approach to allocate resources effectively, create new partnerships, and foster community policing to strengthen neighborhood bonds and trust.

Leadership Team and Office Staff Sworn In

The ceremony reached its crescendo with the swearing-in of Johnson's leadership teams and office staff, a moment that underscored the beginning of a new chapter in Snohomish County law enforcement. The event was graced by various local and state officials, further emphasizing its significance. Johnson concluded her address with an inspirational quote from Albert Schweitzer, setting the tone for a tenure that aspires to be both transformative and inclusive.