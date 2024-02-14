Susan Sarandon Leads CODEPINK Protest Against US Support for Israel's Gaza Offensive

Academy Award-winning actress and activist, Susan Sarandon, is gearing up to join forces with CODEPINK at Capitol Hill in a bid to challenge US lawmakers' backing of Israel's offensive on Gaza. The planned protest, set to take place on Valentine's Day, 2024, aims to voice their objection to further foreign military financing to Israel and advocate for an immediate ceasefire.

Advertisment

Sarandon's Call to Action

Sarandon, a long-time advocate for human rights, has issued a heartfelt plea to Congress to cease endorsing what she views as "genocide" and to restore humanitarian aid through UNRWA. The actress has called upon her peers in Congress to engage in dialogue with Representatives Torres and Jeffries, both Democrats, who have allegedly received substantial contributions from AIPAC.

In an impassioned statement, Sarandon expressed her concern about the ongoing violence in Gaza and its devastating impact on innocent civilians. "The time has come for us to take a stand and demand that our government stops supporting the genocide in Gaza. We need to put pressure on Congress to resume humanitarian aid and work towards a permanent ceasefire," she urged.

Advertisment

AIPAC Ties and Potential Sit-In

The demonstration, organized by CODEPINK, a women-led grassroots organization, is specifically targeting Representatives Torres and Jeffries due to their close connections with AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Both lawmakers have been vocal in their support for Israel and have been accused of turning a blind eye to the suffering in Gaza.

Should their request for meetings with Torres and Jeffries be denied, Sarandon and the activists have vowed to stage a sit-in at their offices. "We will not be silenced. If our pleas for dialogue fall on deaf ears, we will make our voices heard through peaceful protest," Sarandon declared.

Advertisment

Controversy and Criticism

However, not everyone shares Sarandon's stance on the issue. Critics argue that a ceasefire would only serve to benefit Hamas and their ongoing genocidal campaign against Israel. Representative Torres has been outspoken in his support for Israel and has vehemently denounced antisemitism.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, despite his support for Israel, has faced criticism for his past associations with antisemitic and anti-Israel Democrats. Nevertheless, he has maintained a consistent voting record in favor of Israel.

Advertisment

CODEPINK's narratives, which seemingly support Hamas, have also come under fire from several members of Congress. As the protest looms, all eyes will be on Capitol Hill to see how this David and Goliath story unfolds.

In conclusion, Sarandon's involvement in the CODEPINK protest has added a high-profile dimension to the ongoing debate about US support for Israel's actions in Gaza. As the activists prepare to make their stand, the world watches to see if their call for a ceasefire and resumption of humanitarian aid will be heard.

Key points: