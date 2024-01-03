en English
Elections

Susan Hathaway-Altman: Securing Endorsements and Support in Illinois’ 11th Congressional District

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Susan Hathaway-Altman: Securing Endorsements and Support in Illinois’ 11th Congressional District

Republican candidate for Illinois’ 11th Congressional District, Susan Hathaway-Altman, is gaining traction with a series of endorsements from prominent figures which highlight her appeal to suburban families and residents. Hathaway-Altman’s campaign, dubbed ‘Path to a Better America,’ takes sharp aim at the economic policies under the Biden Administration, with a specific focus on inflation, interest rates, and the rising cost of living.

Endorsements Signal Growing Support

Endorsements for Hathaway-Altman aren’t solely partisan. They come from various officials, including Illinois GOP Treasurer Laura Pollastrini, State Senators Dave Syverson and Don DeWitte, Kane County Coroner Rob Russell, and other local leaders. These endorsements aren’t mere political maneuvering; they signify a broader recognition of Hathaway-Altman’s credentials, her grasp of suburban families’ needs, her business experience, and her proactive approach to community engagement.

A Platform Resonating with District 11

Key to Hathaway-Altman’s campaign is a robust support for law enforcement, an insistence on strong border enforcement, and a commitment to uphold American values and constitutional rights. In her statement, Hathaway-Altman underscores her belief in a better America where rights and freedoms are respected and protected. Her dedication to representing District 11 with American values and passion is palpable.

From 2021 to Now: A Continued Passion

Her previous run for Congress in 2021 was largely driven by concerns for the future of her children. Her campaign has since evolved, but the underlying motivations remain the same. Hathaway-Altman continues to work tirelessly to earn the trust and support of District 11 residents.

While the content from which this information is drawn emphasizes the educational and informational purpose of such endorsements, it’s important to remember that they do not imply any recommendation for financial decisions. Rather, they offer a glimpse into the political leanings, priorities, and values of those who endorse Susan Hathaway-Altman for the 11th Congressional District.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

