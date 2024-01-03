Susan Hathaway-Altman: Securing Endorsements and Support in Illinois’ 11th Congressional District

Republican candidate for Illinois’ 11th Congressional District, Susan Hathaway-Altman, is gaining traction with a series of endorsements from prominent figures which highlight her appeal to suburban families and residents. Hathaway-Altman’s campaign, dubbed ‘Path to a Better America,’ takes sharp aim at the economic policies under the Biden Administration, with a specific focus on inflation, interest rates, and the rising cost of living.

Endorsements Signal Growing Support

Endorsements for Hathaway-Altman aren’t solely partisan. They come from various officials, including Illinois GOP Treasurer Laura Pollastrini, State Senators Dave Syverson and Don DeWitte, Kane County Coroner Rob Russell, and other local leaders. These endorsements aren’t mere political maneuvering; they signify a broader recognition of Hathaway-Altman’s credentials, her grasp of suburban families’ needs, her business experience, and her proactive approach to community engagement.

A Platform Resonating with District 11

Key to Hathaway-Altman’s campaign is a robust support for law enforcement, an insistence on strong border enforcement, and a commitment to uphold American values and constitutional rights. In her statement, Hathaway-Altman underscores her belief in a better America where rights and freedoms are respected and protected. Her dedication to representing District 11 with American values and passion is palpable.

From 2021 to Now: A Continued Passion

Her previous run for Congress in 2021 was largely driven by concerns for the future of her children. Her campaign has since evolved, but the underlying motivations remain the same. Hathaway-Altman continues to work tirelessly to earn the trust and support of District 11 residents.

While the content from which this information is drawn emphasizes the educational and informational purpose of such endorsements, it’s important to remember that they do not imply any recommendation for financial decisions. Rather, they offer a glimpse into the political leanings, priorities, and values of those who endorse Susan Hathaway-Altman for the 11th Congressional District.