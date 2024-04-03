Survey Reveals Israel-Hamas Conflict as Southeast Asia's Top Geopolitical Worry

A recent survey conducted across Southeast Asia has pinpointed the Israel-Hamas conflict as the primary geopolitical concern in the region, underscoring the deep impact of distant conflicts on regional sentiments and politics. The 'State of Southeast Asia 2024' report, executed by the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute, involved 1,994 respondents from the 10 ASEAN nations, revealing a significant unease regarding Israel's military actions in Gaza, particularly in countries with large Muslim populations such as Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia.

Advertisment

Deepening Concerns

The survey, conducted between January 3 and February 23, 2024, aimed to capture the current geopolitical and economic sentiments within Southeast Asia. Findings show that the Israel-Hamas conflict has not only topped the list of concerns but also highlighted the fear of a rise in extremist activities and a diminishing trust in international law and a rules-based order. This sentiment was especially pronounced in Muslim-majority countries within ASEAN, reflecting a regional apprehension towards the escalation of the conflict.

Regional Repercussions

Advertisment

Aside from geopolitical concerns, the survey also shed light on the economic and security implications for Southeast Asia due to the ongoing conflict. Issues such as supply chain disruptions, impacting energy and food prices, and concerns over a slow and ineffective ASEAN response to fluid political and economic developments were highlighted. The data suggests a growing unease regarding ASEAN's capability to navigate through the complexities of current global tensions, with a notable fear of the bloc becoming an arena for major power competition.

Call for Action

The majority of respondents advocated for a ceasefire and the prioritization of humanitarian aid as the preferred international response to the Israel-Hamas conflict. This collective call for peace and assistance underscores a regional desire for stability and a humane resolution to conflicts. Furthermore, the survey indicates a significant concern over the long-term impact of the conflict on the sanctity of international law and the preservation of a rules-based order, particularly among Southeast Asia's Muslim community.